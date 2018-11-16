Survivor Series 2018: 4 Surprises that could be in store

Honestly, the build-up to this year's edition of Survivor Series has felt a little off. To be completely honest, I hold a bit of a grudge against this PPV for a few reasons. First, losing the majority of the card as four-on-four or five-on-five matches bums me out, as I really liked the format. Also, we do somewhat miss the PPV actually happening on the day before Thanksgiving, though it's been a while since that has happened.

This build-up feels off for several reasons-Crown Jewel and Evolution being the biggest among them. Instead of WWE promoting this major PPV for over a month, the show was on the back burner while WWE held it's first-ever all women's PPV (a good idea) and it's second major show in Saudi Arabia (not a good idea). Much of the hype in October and early November went to these two shows, which gave Survivor Series a shorter build than it truly deserved to have.

So how can WWE save the show? In a word, surprises.

Here are some surprises I would love to see happen on Sunday:

#1 Chris Jericho returns and takes issue with Shane McMahon being "Best in the world"

Could Jericho Challenge Shane?

Sure, everyone would love to see someone else, but this is far more likely given Jericho's positive relationship with the company. That being said, I'd think if he were coming back, doing so on SmackDown television works as well or better. Jericho could come in and set up a match with Shane at a future show, like TLC or Royal Rumble.

Why do I think this makes sense? Well, Jericho has been known to call himself the G.O.A.T., or at least wear ring attire saying as much. He is still in his usual great shape too. Also, there have been rumblings recently that Y2J was indeed planning to return to WWE. Given that Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and with it, the Road to WrestleMania, getting a big name back isn't all that crazy. Also, factor in the loss of top talents to illness and injury, and you can see why Lionheart might come back for another run.

