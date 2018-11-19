Survivor Series 2018: Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali, Winners, Video, Highlights and Analysis

Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali

Buddy Murphy captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship by defeating then-champion Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick felt that Alexander was not ready for a rematch and placed Murphy’s training partner Tony Nese against Mustafa Ali, with the winner determining the new number one contender.

Mustafa Ali would go on to defeat Tony Nese and earn himself a shot against Buddy Murphy here tonight at the Survivor Series. The two men have wrestled each once before in a No Disqualification Match on 205 Live in the past, therefore neither man is no stranger to each other leading into this contest.

The match kicked off with Murphy and Ali going back and forth with various strikes and moves. Hurricanrana by Ali sending him to the floor. Ali climbed to the top rope and dove on Murphy with a Summersault Plancha. Both men reentered the ring. Ali kicked Murphy into the barricade, as the champ tried to climb to the top rope. Ali climbed to the top rope and got shoved very hard off the top to the barricade, very hard. Murphy tossed around Ali on the floor, before sending him back inside the ring. He went for the cover and got a near fall.

Ali connected with a huge a chop, then a back body drop counter by Murphy. He went for the cover and got a two count. Murphy then applied a reverse chin lock. A belly to back suplex was countered into a pin attempt for a two count by Ali. Ali slingshot Murphy hard into the turnbuckle, followed up with a pop up Dropkick. Ali rolled in and got caught by Murphy, then caught and tossed outside the ring. Murphy ran and connected with a huge plancha to the floor. Both men reentered the ring. Ali connected with a Superkick, then a follow up Superkick, then a Reverse Hurricanrana for the two count.

A series of reversals leads into a Spinning Wheel Kick by Ali. He follows that up with a Tilt-A-Whirl DDT on Murphy from the apron to the ring, then went in for the cover for a two count. Ali climbed to the top rope to attempt the 0-5-4, but got pushed to the arena floor and landed jaw first on the ring apron.

Both men were outside the ring. Murphy removed the announce table cover and climbed to the top. Ali countered, charged in after Murphy and hit the Flipping Rock Bottom off the announce table. Both men then reentered the ring.

Spending the foreseeable future watching this GIF over and over and over... #SurvivorSeries @MustafaAliWWE pic.twitter.com/FjDOWcmYun — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018

Ali climbed to the top and tried to go for the 0-5-4. Murphy countered, Superkicked Ali, grabbed Ali and hit a series of Powerbombs for the two count. Murphy went for Murphy’s Law but it was countered into a near fall. Murphy caught Ali with the knee lift, then hit Murphy’s Law to get the cover and the 3 count to retain the title.

Winner: Buddy Murphy