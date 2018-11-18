Survivor Series 2018: Last minute rumors

Nishant Jayaram

Brock Lesnar will face off against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series

We are under a day away from Survivor Series, which is turning out to be one of the most eagerly awaited PPVs in a while. The penultimate PPV of the year will see Team RAW and Team SmackDown collide in several mouth-watering matches, including WWE Champion Daniel Bryan facing off against the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, while Ronda Rousey faces her biggest test yet in WWE when she takes on Charlotte Flair.

Elsewhere, we will see the traditional RAW vs SmackDown 5-on-5 elimination match, which may throw up some surprises, and twists and turns, while we will see a technical and hard-hitting battle between Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Here, we look at last minute rumors and betting odds for this Sunday's Survivor Series PPV:

#1 Team RAW to dominate as per betting odds

RAW are firm favourites to win the match

One of the most important matches at this year's Survivor Series will be the men's 5-on-5 elimination match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown. Team RAW, which consists of (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Bobby Lashley, will take on The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy of the blue brand.

Last year's 5-on-5 elimination match was won by Team RAW, and it seems like the red brand is going to win it again this year, according to various betting odds.

5Dimes are tipping Team RAW to win this year as well, with the odds in favour of the red brand (-170 to SmackDown's +130). There is some dissension between the members of Team RAW as Ziggler and McIntyre have recently feuded with Strowman, and Baron Corbin has also been a thorn in Strowman's side, while Balor and Lashley faced off against each other only last week.

We could maybe see one of the red brand's members turn on their own, which could maybe be how the match and the show ends (if the match is set to be the last one of the night).

