Predicting the 10 teams in tag team elimination match at Survivor Series

The New Day and The Usos are the first two teams announced

We're just days away from the last of the big four PPVs in WWE, Survivor Series, which will be held on November 18, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Like every other Survivor Series PPV, we will see Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown compete with each other. The show will see the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, face off against the WWE Champion, AJ Styles, a repeat of last year's match.

Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins, will face off against United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, while Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, RAW and SmackDown women's champions, respectively, will compete against each other.

The show will also see the traditional Team RAW vs Team SmackDown 5-on-5 elimination match, while this year's show will also have the 5-on-5 elimination tag team match.

#1 The Usos & #2 The New Day - SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown show from Manchester, England, The New Day and The Usos faced off to determine the captain of the SmackDown team for 5-on-5 elimination tag team match at the 2018 Survivor Series.

The exciting match saw the two iconic tag teams battle it out, but after a huge powerbomb and a splash on Kofi Kingston, The Usos got the three count and were the captains of Team SmackDown for the elimination tag team match.

The Usos and New Day, who have had great battles in the past, will be part of Team SmackDown, as The Usos chose their arch-rivals as the first pick after becoming captains of the team.

The two teams have held the SmackDown tag team title belts a total of 6 times between them (three each), and will look to get one over their opponents from RAW at Survivor Series.

There are 8 slots remaining in the men's tag team elimination match for Survivor Series, with three teams from SmackDown and five teams from RAW set to be announced next week. AOP and The Bar, RAW and SmackDown tag team title holders, respectively, will not feature in this list as they are set to battle it out at Survivor Series.

