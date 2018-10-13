Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the full match-card

Brand Warfare in 2018 would yield some amazing matches though

The build for Survivor Series might be in its infancy, but it surely is more exciting than a special house show event likely on the way to cancellation in the wake of a political disaster. Of course, the road to Survivor Series has already begun the return of Kurt Angle up against Baron Corbin.

There's no doubt this angle will lead to a battle for the control of RAW between the two, it's how these stories usually play out. Yet besides that, there's a lot of functioning elements that indicate a force of change coming to the Survivor Series PPV, now ready to move away from the Brand Warfare gimmick.

Subtle hints of angles are there across the board of what might go down at Survivor Series. From rising tensions between factions to a newly minted heel turn and betrayals as well as the sign of evolution in the women's division. Most important among them is the return of a main event worthy legend.

So why not try to guess what goes down at Survivor Series come 18th November, what will the WWE landscape be like and what can we look forward to?

Kick-off Show

Back around to an underrated trilogy of Survivor Series

As usual with any pay per view, Survivor Series will feature its own Kick Off show with a slew of interesting matches for those who just can't make it on to the main card. This will include;

Smackdown Tag Team Championships: New Day (c) vs. The Bar

A stellar bout between two teams going at it, this time with The Bar finally securing the big win to steal the titles from The New Day. After which in shocking fashion, The Usos will make their presence felt having been left out in the cold since Wrestlemania. They will take down both teams, to reignite a feud with The New Day and promise to return to the top of the division.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Another contest with an unfortunate interference angle, as Buddy Murphy will retain thanks to the aid of a disillusioned Cedric Alexander. Alexander will target Murphy for his failures, costing his friend Ali the match. A break between heart and soul will then see Alexander push away an irate Ali, to a spat of boos.

