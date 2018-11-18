Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the quality of every match

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 935 // 18 Nov 2018, 19:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here we go.

After another NXT TakeOver, Survivor Series is going to have a hard time measuring up, though with the mess of the women's match last night, the show has more of a fighting chance than it ordinarily would have.

There are eight matches scheduled for the card. We'll now rank them according to how good they'll probably be.

#8 Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (women's elimination match)

Bad lineup.

The only real portion of intrigue going into this match is who the fifth member of team SmackDown will be after the withdrawal of Charlotte Flair. Either way, the lineup as it stands is puzzling, to put it lightly. The decision to not put Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and Bayley in this match is bizarre.

Asuka is the only truly exciting competitor in this contest. Sadly, it's likely that she won't get as much shine as she should, because, for some odd reason, WWE has decided to put emphasis on Nia Jax and Tamina.

If there's a match to miss on this show, it will likely be this one.

#7 Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (tag team elimination match)

Hopefully the division rebuilds.

All of the other matches on this show should be good at the worst. So how do you start distinguishing the least good ones?

The tag team division in WWE is a mess right now. Most of the teams here feel like afterthoughts, so it might be hard for fans to invest in this match. Nevertheless, WWE has an opportunity to start rebuilding its tag team division by giving them this spotlight.

The Usos in particular could use this moment as a breakout performance of the year to get their rhythm back heading into WrestleMania season starting in January. The Usos vs. The Bar stands out as the potential best feud in the division now.

1 / 4 NEXT