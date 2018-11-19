Survivor Series 2018: Team RAW vs Team SmackDown Live Survivor Series Elimination Match, Winners, Video, Highlights and Analysis

Team RAW vs Team SmackDown

Samoa Joe applied a Coquina Clutch to Drew McIntyre to start things off. McIntyre countered the hold with the Claymore, then covered Samoa Joe for the three count. Jeff Hardy entered the ring next and took a clothesline from McIntyre. Dolph entered the ring. Jeff dodged a Superkick and tagged Shane McMahon. Shane connected with a series of strikes. Dolph Ziggler connected with a Rocker Dropper, followed up by a Zig Zag. The Miz tagged in.

Dolph Ziggler avoided the Figure 4-Leglock attempt. Braun tagged himself in. Eventually both teams come in and start brawling with each other before Team SmackDown put their focus on Braun. Rey headscissored Braun into the ropes and hit the 619.

Miz and Shane double teamed Braun to send him over the top rope to the floor. The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy carried Braun over to the announce table and placed him on top. Shane goes to the top turnbuckle and leaps out, putting Braun through the announce table with a huge elbow drop.

The Miz and Drew McIntyre fight inside the ring as order is restored. Drew connected with the Glasgow Headbutt on Miz. Finn Balor tagged himself in, slapping Drew on the arm, then dropped Drew with a kick. Balor keeps control as Miz rolled out of the way from a Coup de Grace. Finn Balor with a dropkick to Miz and a Slingblade to Rey.

Balor dropkicked Miz into the barrier. Balor brought Miz back into the ring but Rey tagged in and hits the flying Seated Senton on Balor. Rey drops Balor into the ropes for 619. Balor ducked and hits a Slingblade. Balor. Balor dropkicked Rey back into the turnbuckle. Balor goes to the top but Rey avoided Coup de Grace. Rey countered and dropped Balor for the 619 again as Rey hit the move this time around. Rey springboards and drops the dime for the pin. Balor is eliminated.

Rey dropkicked Drew from behind and goes for a 619 but Lashley tagged in and dropped Rey with a big boot. Lashley Press Slammed Rey high in the air and dropped him but Rey landed on his feet. Lashley catched Rey and launched him into the corner face-first. Lashley lifted Rey up for the Delayed Vertical Suplex.

Rey countered, as Lashley tagged Ziggler in as Rey sent Lashley to the arena floor. Jeff Hardy tagged in and unloads on Ziggler. Jeff attempted the Twist of Fate, but it’s broken up. Ziggler with a stiff DDT. Ziggler goes for a Superkick but is countered into a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top and goes for a Swanton Bomb but Ziggler got his knees up.

Miz tagged in and nails Ziggler in the corner. The Miz tagged in Shane McMahon. Shane limped over to the corner for a Coast 2 Coast. Shane leaped out and nails the Coast 2 Coast on Ziggler. Shane covered Ziggler and got the three count.

Lashley ran in and connected with a big throw to Shane. Lashley with a knee lift and another throw. The Miz tagged in but Lashley tossed him around. Lashley drops Miz face-first. Miz sent Lashley shoulder-first into the ring post. Miz keeps control and dropped Lashley in the corner. Miz tagged Shane back in. Shane climbed up and leaps out for another Coast 2 Coast but Braun jumped up on the apron and swatted Shane out of mid-air with a clothesline. Rey dragged Shane to their corner. Jeff Hardy tagged in. Bobby Lashley tagged Braun Strowman. Hardy attacks Braun with a series of blows. Braun blocks the Twist of Fate and nails a big powerslam for the pin. Hardy is eliminated.

Rey flew in and goes at it on Braun. Braun shuts him down and drops him with a big powerslam for the pin. Rey Mysterio is eliminated. The Miz is terrified as Braun stares him down. Shane can barely walk at ringside as Braun runs him over with a shoulder tackle. Braun chases Miz down and brings him back inside the ring. Braun powerslammed The Miz and covered The Miz for the pin. Miz is eliminated.

Braun waited in the ring as Shane tries to pull himself back up to the apron. Shane rolls under the bottom rope and struggles to get to his feet. Shane stands up and stares back at Braun. Shane motions for Braun to bring it. Braun delivered a huge dropkick, sending Shane into the corner. Braun with a corner splash, followed up by Braun connecting with a running powerslam for the pin to win the match for Team RAW.

Winners: Team RAW (Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre)

