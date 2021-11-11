5 Female WWE Superstars to watch out for at Survivor Series 2021

Survivor Series 2021 will be a big pay-per-view for the women of WWE. While they may not be expected to headline the show as they did in 2019, there are two vital matches for the women at Survivor Series.

The battle of the two women's champions will feature RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch facing SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The other will feature the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match.

Team RAW comprises of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan. Team SmackDown comprises Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Aaliyah.

With the battle of brand supremacy ahead, we look at five women on the WWE roster to look out for at Survivor Series 2021:

#5. Bianca Belair – The unofficial leader of the RAW Women's team at Survivor Series?

Bianca Belair has already been dubbed as the unofficial captain of team RAW. Following her defeat to Becky Lynch in another attempt at the RAW Women's Championship, Bianca was announced to be a part of the RAW women's team.

Just like three of the other women on the RAW Survivor Series Women's team, Bianca was drafted from SmackDown as a surprising round-one pick. From there, her feud with Becky Lynch poured over from SmackDown to RAW, and she couldn't capture the title.

Ahead of her Survivor Series elimination match, it's important to look back and see her accomplishments this year – including a win at the women's Royal Rumble, her victory in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night one, and her SmackDown Women's Championship run until SummerSlam.

There is a lot of championship success awaiting The EST Of WWE but, until then, her main focus will be leading her Survivor Series team to victory.

