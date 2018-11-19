3 Things the WWE got right at Survivor Series

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.46K // 19 Nov 2018, 14:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte dominates Ronda Rousey

The 32nd edition of Survivor Series took place at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles. In front of a packed house, the Superstars put on some memorable matches to the ecstasy of the WWE Universe.

While the superstars’ performances were top-notch, the booking decisions made by the WWE left a lot of the Universe scratching their heads. With numerous Raw vs SmackDown matches on the cards, many believed the brands to be equally competitive with the eventual winner winning by a margin of two, at the most.

However, the WWE made sure that the adage ‘Expect the Unexpected’ rings synonymously with the 2018 edition. Raw trounced SmackDown 6-0 on the main show. The only success the Blue brand enjoyed on the night was on the kick-off show.

Though the booking left a lot to be desired, it would be too harsh to just remember Survivor Series 2018 for its inglorious moments. Thus, through this article, we would look at the three things that the WWE got right on the night and why they were strokes of genius.

Here is a look at them:

#3 Charlotte turning ‘Heel’

One of the most exciting matches on the cards was the encounter between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Both women have enjoyed chequered careers in the squared circle till now and were primed to put on a show for the ages.

The duo impressed with their moves in the ring with both competitors not giving their opponent an inch. While one always knew that the pairing would come up with sumptuous performances, not many expected the WWE to pull off a masterstroke with their booking.

The match ended with Rousey getting the win courtesy a DQ. Whereas it counts as a win for Rousey, the WWE have ensured that Charlotte has not lost the momentum she has built over the past few months. Had the latter lost cleanly, the former would’ve gained substantial bragging rights as the most dominant female Superstar on the roster.

Additionally, the result means that the door for a rematch between the two is open. Rousey doesn’t really have anyone of Charlotte’s calibre on Raw to feud with and hence, setting up a future clash between the pairing makes complete sense.

Moreover, Charlotte has turned in her best performances as a ‘heel’ in the company. Therefore, it is a win-win situation for the WWE, where it has kept her sheen intact, given her the role she seems more suited to, while also teasing a future match between her and Rousey.

Maybe the best move going forward for Charlotte is to continue as a ‘heel’. Thus, it is no surprise that the WWE got their booking absolutely spot on with this decision.

1 / 3 NEXT