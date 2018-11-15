×
WWE News: Final tag-teams declared ahead of Survivor Series

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
147   //    15 Nov 2018, 13:02 IST
WWE Survivor Series begins at
5pm
 (EST) with the Kickoff Preshow featuring a 10-man Survivor Series Elimination Match!

What’s the story?

A lot can happen within a 48-hour window. The card for this Sunday's Survivor Series has changed dramatically between the events of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live. Let's take a look at one of the matches that haven't been talked about, but could be a surprisingly good match at Survivor Series.

In case you didn’t know…

The Survivor Series traditionally showcases Elimination Tag Team Matches pitting teams of four or five men/women against each other to determine who is the sole survivor(s). Since the brand split occurred, the format for Survivor Series has shifted to a RAW versus SmackDown Live event, borrowing from the old "Bragging Rights" pay-per-view format from a few years ago.

The heart of the matter

The weeks leading into Survivor Series led to much speculation as to who the final teams would be for Team SmackDown. Today, we have learned the official teams that will be participating in a special 10-man Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match. The teams are as follows:

(Team RAW) - Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson), The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Kalisto and/or Gran Metalik), and The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) versus

(Team SmackDown Live) - The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and/or Xavier Woods), Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young and/or Killian Dain), Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, and The Colons (Epico & Primo Colon).

The lineup was officially made and confirmed on WWE.com earlier this afternoon. This could be a good match that would be filled with action and excitement to set the tone for the evening, with all the contrasting in-ring styles of both sides.

What's next?

Be sure to catch all the action of the Survivor Series this Sunday starting at 5pm (EST) with the Survivor Series Kickoff Show.

WWE Survivor Series 2018 The Usos New Day Bobby roode Chad Gable WWE Network WWE Best and Worst WWE Points To Note
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
