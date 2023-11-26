Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Preview: Final prediction on CM Punk's WWE return

We are just a few hours away from Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

Fans are thrilled and excited for this show as the premium live event will feature many high-profile matches on the card. Additionally, CM Punk is one of the hottest topics among fans, whether he will make his unexpected comeback at Survivor Series, as the show will take place in his hometown, Chicago.

Additionally, the company has also seemingly dropped many potential hints and teases of CM Punk on WWE RAW and SmackDown during the built episodes for this mega event.

Talking about the preview of Survivor Series, the show will feature two WarGames matches this year, just like the past year. However, this time, the Women's WarGames match will only feature four women on each team, as Damage CTRL will face Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Expand Tweet

The anticipation is among fans due to the possibility of Damage CTRL turning on Bayley after this match, especially after the recent potential signs of the same.

The Men's WarGames match will feature Cody Rhodes, along with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton, against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. This will be a five-on-five double-ring structured match, and star power in the bout itself promises banger action, but fans are also excited to see The Viper and Jey on the same team.

The reason behind this excitement is that Jey injured Orton with the rest of The Bloodline in May 2022.

Gunther is also scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz in a blockbuster match. The bout seems more special as The A-lister is a babyface star in this storyline. Additionally, Rhea Ripley will also defend her title against Zoey Starks, where she is likely to retain her Women's World Title.

Apart from this, Dragon Lee will also face Santos Escobar. Initially, this match was between Escobar and Carlito, but after Santos attacked the former United States Champion on the recent SmackDown, Lee stepped up as the star to face the former LWO member.

Will CM Punk return at the Survivor Series?

The biggest question heading toward Survivor Series is whether CM Punk will return on the show. However, according to recent reports, Punk has had talks with multiple members of the WWE roster, including top stars. It has also been confirmed that he doesn't have a non-compete clause.

Since this development, fans all over the internet have been thrilled and excited to witness this generational return. So, as of right now, all signs are seemingly pointing towards Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

However, it is important to note that if the Best in the World is really in talks with WWE and he didn't return to the Survivor Series, then Royal Rumble 2024 might be the ideal location.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here