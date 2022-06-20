Suspended WWE Superstar recalls fond memories with Tim White

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi recently shared a memory and thoughts on former WWE referee the late Tim White.

The wrestling world, including many WWE Superstars, offered their condolences on the passing of the former WWE referee just a couple of days after referee Dave Hebner. Tim White officiated many notable matches, including the iconic match between The Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998.

Naomi has not been seen on WWE Television since she and Sasha Banks walked out on the May 16 edition of RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champion shared her first post on Instagram earlier this month with her family and real-life husband, Jimmy Uso. Last week, the former RAW Superstar shared a video on Twitter of the 'five things to hear for the day' which contained pointers seemingly a dig towards the WWE administration.

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion responded to Big E's tweet about his meeting with White.

Naomi responded stating that she would always hug White and that he was a kind and genuine person.

"I would always give him a big hug every time I saw him he was always so kind and genuine."

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE @WWEBigE I would always give him a big hug every time I saw him he was always so kind and genuine @WWEBigE I would always give him a big hug every time I saw him he was always so kind and genuine 🙏

Many WWE Superstars paid their respects to Tim White

In WWE's announcement of the passing away of the 68 year-old former referee, many superstars took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes and messages.

Edge shared a heartwarming message on the jokes they shared backstage and how he miss him already:

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels stated that he was privileged to have worked with White and Hebner:

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring.

My thoughts are with their families. Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families.

Shelton Benjamin shared a tweet on how White made him feel like a 'much welcomed family' and offered his condolences to the family:

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 Man we have lost a great guy. Tim always made me feel like much welcomed family. My condolences to the White family R.I.P Tim White Man we have lost a great guy. Tim always made me feel like much welcomed family. My condolences to the White family R.I.P Tim White https://t.co/5Ttkdk3eJY

Wrestling personality Jerry Jarrett shared a few throwback images of Tim White with Andre the Giant:

Jerry Jarratt 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓸𝓭𝔂 @MrJerryJarett Former WWE referee Tim White has passed away.



Tim was loved by so many and was one of André The Giant’s most trusted road companions, and great friends.



I hope you and the Boss are enjoying some Molson’s right now! Former WWE referee Tim White has passed away. Tim was loved by so many and was one of André The Giant’s most trusted road companions, and great friends. I hope you and the Boss are enjoying some Molson’s right now! https://t.co/vGCFdbIiUq

We here at Sportskeeda send out our heartfelt condolences to the family while keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.

