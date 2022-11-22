Suspended WWE Superstar, released tag team partner – 5 better partners for Shotzi against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

WWE Friday Night SmackDown star Shotzi has a major fight in store for her. The green-haired superstar is set to challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Before her bout with The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Shotzi has a big-time match scheduled for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The Ballsy Badass will be battling Ronda Rousey in tag team action.

The SmackDown Women's Champion will be joined by her long-time friend Shayna Baszler. The two have been close for years, dating back to their time in MMA together. Shotzi, meanwhile, will be partnering up with Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel and Shotzi have been an unlikely duo ever since Aliyah was taken out of action by Damage CTRL. While the two have done well as a team, they have failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and thus may lack the chemistry to beat their opposition. Is there a better partner for Shotzi when she takes on the two mixed-martial artists?

Below are five better partners for Shotzi against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

#5. A returning Charlotte Flair who has defeated Ronda in the past

Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history. She first began wrestling in 2012 with NXT where she became the NXT Women's Champion on two occasions. Since joining the main roster, Flair has held a total of 14 other championships, making for 16 total across all three brands.

The Queen has been away from television for most of 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship. She battled Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match where she lost and took time away. During her time away from the company, Flair married Andrade El Idolo.

While Flair has been away from television, she is allegedly ready to return to the ring. Given that The Queen has managed to defeat Rousey in the past, she'd make for a fantastic partner. Flair's expertise and Shotzi's never-say-die attitude could be the perfect combination against the two mixed-martial artists.

#4. Liv Morgan has defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler this year

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan has had an underdog career. She signed with WWE with no experience in professional wrestling after being a lifelong fan. For years, she struggled to rise through the ranks while continually improving. Her hard work paid off as Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship this year.

The Miracle Kid has recently undergone a dramatic shift in character. She's less bubbly and more extreme, showing a psychotic violent side that fans love. Morgan has been using weapons and putting her opponents through tables on a regular basis.

While Ronda Rousey did win the SmackDown Women's Championship back from Liv, Morgan defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet twice this year, which is a rare feat. She's also managed to defeat Shayna Baszler on a Premium Live Event. With those major wins behind her, she'd be a great partner for Shotzi. At least so long as Liv doesn't get the pair disqualified.

#3. If Becky Lynch is healthy, she'd be a superior option

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest star in women's wrestling history. The Man first started wrestling in 2002 and joined WWE in 2013. She played a pivotal role in the NXT Women's Revolution and later in WWE's Women's Evolution. She's headlined and stood tall at the end of WrestleMania and has the record for the longest RAW Women's Championship reign of all time.

Big Time Becks was in a key match at the SummerSlam event where she battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. She came up short, but not before her shoulder was injured. Becky has been away from television since the RAW after SummerSlam, recovering with hopes of returning to action sooner rather than later.

There are rumors that The Man could be returning in the near future, with some speculating that she could be part of the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

While that's an exciting possibility, she's had issues with Ronda and Shayna in the past. If Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch headlines WrestleMania as many predict, the rivalry could begin with Lynch aiding Shotzi against the dominant duo.

#2. Tegan Nox could be rehired by WWE to re-form her tag team with Shotzi

Tegan Nox is a veteran of pro wrestling, first starting her career back in 2013. She signed with WWE in 2017 and competed in the Mae Young Classic before eventually wrestling for NXT UK, NXT, and SmackDown Live.

Unfortunately, Tegan didn't get a fair shake on the main roster. She was called up alongside Shotzi but the two were almost immediately split in the draft. Tegan went to RAW but never debuted before being released near the end of 2021.

Despite Nox not currently working for WWE, Triple H has shown that he's willing to rehire past stars to help build up the roster. Tegan Nox could be a perfect recall. She'd help freshen up the roster while also giving Shotzi her former tag team partner back. The duo could not only be a threat to Ronda and Shayna, but also for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#1. Sasha Banks could be brought back from her suspension

Sasha Banks with Kayla Braxton

Sasha Banks is also one of the most successful and popular female stars in wrestling history. She's held the NXT Women's Championship before joining the main roster where she won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Banks is also a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team titleholder.

The Boss hasn't been seen on WWE television since May. During a taping of Monday Night RAW, both Banks and Naomi walked out of World Wrestling Entertainment, leaving behind the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The company revealed shortly thereafter that the pair had been suspended.

Sasha Banks would be a major "get" for Shotzi. As talented as Raquel Rodriguez is, she isn't a star on the same level as Sasha. She also isn't as decorated as The Boss. If Banks is returning to the company, she'd make a fantastic tag team partner for The Ballsy Badass.

Poll : 0 votes