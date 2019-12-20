Tag-team match announced for WWE SmackDown

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 20 Dec 2019, 08:41 IST

WWE have announced another match for tonight's episode of WWESmackDown. Tonight's show takes place from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Tag-Team Champions The New Day will face the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. This match comes less than a week after The New Day successfully defended the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships against The Revival at WWE TLC.

The New Day are currently without Xavier Woods who is out after tearing his Achilles during a WWE Live Event in Sydney, Australia. Woods recently gave an update on his status on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. Woods said that the injury was serious and added that the situation was "terrifying". Here's what Woods had to say:

“There’s no real timeframe for when I come back. It’s honestly kind of scary because, yeah, there is a possibility that if I do everything right, and everything goes well, and I ice it, and I do the PT and all the other tendons are strong around it, like, maybe I’ll be back in 4 or 5 months! Cool. But maybe not. Maybe I’ll be back at, like, Survivor Series next year, but maybe not. Maybe I’ll be back by ‘Mania the year after next, but, like, maybe not. " H/T: WrestlingNewsCo