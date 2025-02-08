Tag Team match, former mentor- 3 matches Solo Sikoa can have at WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa made a shocking return to SmackDown, attacking WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and leaving the fans stunned. Sikoa has set his sights on Rhodes again, but the chances of this turning into a WrestleMania feud are slim.

The former NXT North American Champion is also unlikely to head into The Show of Shows with the WWE Championship, which makes his path to 'Mania tricky and less predictable. On that note, let's look at three matches Solo Sikoa can have at WrestleMania 41:

#3. The New Bloodline vs. The OG Bloodline in a 6-Man Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 41: Night One

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's path to WrestleMania is mostly set. Jey will challenge for the World Title, while Reigns is rumored to face Seth "Freakin" Rollins and CM Punk in a triple-threat match. Sami Zayn's feud with Kevin Owens may also culminate at 'Mania.

Jimmy Uso's path remains uncertain. However, Reigns and Jey could pull double duty if WWE decides to run two feuds simultaneously. The Bloodline: Civil War may be revisited briefly for a short 'Mania program.

The OTC may have defeated Solo Sikoa on RAW's Netflix debut, but Sikoa may restart the war, leading to a Six-Man Tag at The Show of Shows. The Usos and Roman Reigns could reunite to battle The New Bloodline in a multi-man showdown to settle the score.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa II

If Reigns is to pull double duty at WrestleMania, he could also have a rematch with his former protege, Solo Sikoa. However, since The OTC has already defeated The Street Champion, Triple H would have to add extra intrigue to get fans interested.

The former NXT North American Champion could turn babyface, and apologize for his mistakes. Reigns, willing to let Sikoa and the rest into his family again, could put his younger cousin to the test at 'Mania.

If Sikoa defeats Reigns, he and the rest of The New Bloodline will be allowed to re-enter the family. Defeating The OTC at The Show of Shows would do wonders for Sikoa's young singles career.

#1. Jacob Fatu could battle the man who brought him to WWE

Jacob Fatu is fiercely loyal to his Tribal Chief, frequently caught screaming, "I love you, Solo." As his enforcer, The Samoan Werewolf has been a priceless asset to Solo Sikoa.

However, all allegiances are temporary in WWE. Although he has no significant reason to turn on Sikoa, greener pastures on RAW, or some persuasion by Paul Heyman could lead Fatu turning on Sikoa.

Jacob has a bright future ahead of him as a singles star, which could begin with a statement win over Sikoa at The Show of Shows.

