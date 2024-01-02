Tag team to reunite after 12 years and dethrone The Judgment Day? Exploring the chances

The Judgment Day has been in an awkward spot, with R-Truth wanting to join the faction while JD McDonagh is trying his best to keep him out of the faction. In fact, the former 24/7 Champion defeated McDonagh in a “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” match, but the latter continues to be with the faction.

At WWE RAW: Day 1, JD McDonagh had another confrontation with R-Truth when the latter was “representing” The Judgment Day on Miz TV. The situation escalated, and The Miz and R-Truth came together to take on Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.

However, this might be the beginning of Awesome Truth’s comeback. Considering how R-Truth is stirring up tension for JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, his goal might be to destroy the faction rather than join it.

Since Awesome Truth has already taken down McDonagh and Dominik, they may keep up their reunion to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The challenge for the titles could come with a stipulation for The Judgment Day, possibly something around letting R-Truth into the faction if they won.

However, it seems a bit too far to believe The Miz and R-Truth will dethrone Damian Priest and Finn Balor! Nevertheless, it’ll be a good representation of the titles.

Rhea Ripley believes The Judgment Day member is ready to replace Roman Reigns

The Judgment Day has already claimed to be the dominant faction in all of WWE, insinuating they’ve surpassed The Bloodline’s domination.

It so happens that Rhea Ripley believes that Damian Priest is also ready to replace Roman Reigns!

“I think he's ready to take Roman's spot. Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it.”

Currently, Randy Orton is preying on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and has vowed to take everything from The Tribal Chief.

