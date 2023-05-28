Tag Team Titles to finally be split across RAW & SmackDown - 4 directions for Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens following WWE Night of Champions

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had a big night at WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The match was full of surprises, but their opposition truly made their bout a must-see.

The two Canadian stars battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line. This came after the two defeated The Usos for the gold at WrestleMania 39.

Owens and Zayn being involved in another main event was special, but the two shockingly won their bout. When they had Roman and Solo in a tough spot, The Usos came out to attack. Inner turmoil created chaos, which ultimately led to Jimmy Uso betraying Roman. Soon after, Sami and Kevin won when Zayn pinned Sikoa.

Now that the two won their bout and remain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, many are wondering what comes next. Will they continue their current feud? Could a shocking turn take place?

Below are four directions for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens following WWE Night of Champions.

#4. The Unified WWE Tag Team Titles could finally be split

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions. This means that they currently hold both the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The belts were first unified last year when the-then reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, defeated the then RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. The titles have remained unified since, but both belts are still carried around and were even defended separately earlier this year.

Now that the feud with The Bloodline is seemingly over, Kevin and Sami can either begin defending the belts separately or even vacate one of the titles to allow the other brand to have a more competitive tag team scene. Regardless, the titles could, and probably should, finally be split.

#3. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens may continue feuding with The Bloodline

While it would make sense for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to finally be done with The Bloodline following WWE Night of Champions 2023, there's no guarantee that their story will end. In fact, there's a chance it continues further.

Sami Zayn has made it his mission to end The Bloodline. While WWE Night of Champions saw a step taken in that direction when Jimmy Uso kicked Roman Reigns twice, the stable still exists.

Roman and Solo Sikoa will likely want the gold still, and The Usos undoubtedly want to win the belts back.

KO and Sami could potentially have a rematch with Solo and Roman Reigns with an added stipulation that bars The Usos from interfering. On the other hand, The Usos may leave Roman's side and hope the momentum helps them earn tag team gold.

#2. They could feud with Imperium

Imperium at Night of Champions

Imperium is one of the top stables in WWE. The group is comprised of Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The Ring General successfully defeated Mustafa Ali in a fantastic match at WWE Night of Champions.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have had issues with Imperium since the trio was drafted Monday Night RAW. The two teams had a fantastic tag team match a few weeks ago, along with a fun six-man tag team match with Matt Riddle, and Gunther included just last week.

Ludwig and Giovanni are former NXT Tag Team Champions and nearly won the NXT UK Tag Team Titles in the past. The tandem surely wants to win main roster gold, and Gunther may be able to pull some strings and put the pair in title contention moving forward.

#1. Kevin Owens could turn on Sami Zayn

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle



- Kevin Owens to Sami Zayn #SmackDown I wouldn't wait for them to turn on me. If I were you, I would strike first."- Kevin Owens to Sami Zayn I wouldn't wait for them to turn on me. If I were you, I would strike first." - Kevin Owens to Sami Zayn 👀👀👀👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/TPVBpisqLY

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are long-time best friends. They came up together in the Montreal indie wrestling scene. From there, the pair won tag team titles all over the world, even at WrestleMania.

While that version of the story is nice, the truth is less pretty. Kevin and Sami have fought numerous times throughout their careers, with their rivalries sometimes becoming extremely heated. Kevin Owens is typically responsible for their issues.

There's a strong chance that Kevin will once again turn on his friend. Sami is receiving far bigger ovations from the audience and a constant spotlight. This could drive Owens into snapping so the spotlight is on him. Could a Stunner be in Sami's future?

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes