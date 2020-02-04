Booker T tells WWE Tag Team who asked for their release to take the money

There has been a report that is floating around that The Revival are on their way out, as it's been estimated that they recently asked for their release, despite reportedly being offered over 700,000 dollars. Booker T, on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel, reacted to this by saying that the team should take the money.

Booker T speaks from his own personal experiences and said that if he was offered a million Dollars a year to do nothing, he would take that deal. Booker T was asked a hypothetical question if he was in the prime of his career, would he still take the deal? Booker T responded and said:

"They're going to give me a Million a year for 15 years, I don't give a damn about no titles, man. I don't care about that."

"If I had the choice of getting the money and not working, I'm taking the money. And I'm not going to care about the legacy. Because I would take that 15 Million and I'm gonna parlay that into ...hopefully...into 45 or 50."

Booker T does lead into the fact that professional wrestling is a tough business and is especially hard on your body. He also said that when he entered the wrestling business, he wanted to ensure that he was physically fit when he got older and be there for his family.

