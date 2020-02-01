WWE Rumors - The Revival offered a huge deal, but are intent on leaving

The Revival are probably going to leave sooner than later (Pic Source: WWE)

If there is one team that some fans probably do like more than others, it's The Revival. The team, which is a throwback to the powerhouse duos of the past like The Hart Foundation have not had the best of times in WWE. They have been regulated to innate comedy routines when feuding with The Usos.

It is now being reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net that the duo have been offered more than 700,000 dollars, but are still planning to leave the company. Cassidy Haynes wrote:

"I can confirm Alvarez’s report that The Revival did ask for their releases from the company. I can also report that The Revival were offered another huge deal, which was said to be higher than the $700k per year that The Club were given, which The Revival again turned down. I was told that the two are “just ready to go.”

This also comes in conjunction with earlier reports that the two were even offered reduced dates along with a much higher paycheck. But it seems that the rumors could be true as the two of them are ready to leave the company.

Where will The Revival go?

If the rumors are true, it's been speculated that the team will depart for AEW. Their name has been mentioned several times on Being The Elite and have even name-dropped by the likes of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. In fact, The Young Bucks say it's a dream match for them. Matt Jackson said:

"The obvious one is us and The Revival. I feel like there's some real-life tension there. I don't know if it's competitive or friendly but there's definitely a competitive rivalry. Talk about two teams that have polar opposite of styles. I think it'd be a fun styles clash. I'd love to have that match. That's probably number one on my bucket list."

It'll be interesting to see how this story develops over the next few months as to where the team does end up.