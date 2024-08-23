Taking a page out of John Cena's book - 3 things AJ Styles can do on WWE SmackDown tonight if he returns

AJ Styles hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since Clash at the Castle. While it has been some time, The Phenomenal One uttering the worlds "I Quit" against Cody Rhodes is still fresh on the minds of the WWE Universe. Nevertheless, many are still eagerly awaiting the veteran's return.

Considering he is still under contract with WWE, it seems like it's only a matter of time before AJ Styles returns. So, why not make a comeback this Friday on SmackDown? It certainly would be a surprise for the fans in attendance in Washington D.C.

Taking a look at what Triple H and WWE have planned for this week's episode, there is plenty AJ Styles can do. Who knows? He could even follow in John Cena's footsteps. So, without further ado, here are three things Styles can do on SmackDown if he returns tonight.

#3. Styles attacks the United States Champion and former rival, LA Knight

Prior to his embarrassing defeats at the hands of Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles was in a heated feud with LA Knight. The two had an epic clash at WrestleMania 40 that ended in The Megastar's favor. Now, Knight is on cloud nine, as he heads into tonight's episode of SmackDown, aiming to successfully defend his United States Championship.

Well, chances are he will come out on top against Santos Escobar, given his track record against the leader of Legado Del Fantasma. While Knight is riding high, he could be in for an unwelcome surprise, as Styles returns and lays him out. This could potentially lead to another heated feud between the two, this time around with the US title on the line.

#2. AJ Styles could reconcile and find himself in Michin's corner

Michin has a huge night ahead of her on SmackDown. Last week, it was announced that she now has a title opportunity against none other than Nia Jax. However, not only does she have to deal with The Irresistible Force, but she also has to worry about Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton has been glued to Jax, ever since the latter won the Queen of the Ring tournament. Should Michin get her title opportunity tonight, The Buff Barbie will likely try to interfere. This is where, AJ Styles can step in, and prove useful. Not only can he be in Michin's corner, but he can also reconcile with the 35-year-old, who has always had his back since she joined The O.C.

#1. AJ Styles follows John Cena's footsteps into retirement

One of the biggest shocks of this year saw John Cena announce his decision to retire in 2025. It was a huge moment and will mark the end of one of the greatest careers in pro wrestling. Well, before Cena, AJ Styles was the one who announced his intention to retire. Granted, it was all a ruse to get one more shot at Cody Rhodes, but there is a possibility that Styles might also hang up his boots soon.

At the age of 47, The Phenomenal One has been wrestling for close to 26 years now. While he is still in incredible shape, retirement feels like an option he should consider. So, why not join The Cenation Leader and announce his own retirement tour on SmackDown?

