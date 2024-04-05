WrestleMania 40 will be historic for several reasons. The show hosts many huge title matches with long-term consequences for the rest of WWE. The Rock and Roman Reigns will tag together on Night 1 of the show.

If they are victorious, then Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will be subject to 'Bloodline Rules' or essentially a no-disqualification match. All of the stipulations and conditions heaped upon that match should hopefully translate to the valiant hero overcoming the odds set by the villains.

In addition to Reigns and his title, several other Champions should be worried about keeping their belts beyond WrestleMania 40. There are four Champs who should drop their titles in Philadelphia. Two others, however, should keep them at The Show of Shows.

#4. Logan Paul's time is up as United States Champion

Will Logan Paul walk out of Philadelphia with the US title?

It would have been a mistake to give Logan Paul one of WWE's major titles. Because of that, a mid-card Championship run wasn't out of the question. He's performed above expectations in both matches and promos. Some performers just have it whether or not they trained in the industry.

Since he beat Rey Mysterio for the title, it wasn't detrimental to an upcoming new star. His reign hasn't been anything special, so it's time for either Kevin Owens or Randy Orton to take the title at WrestleMania.

SmackDown has plenty of heels that could benefit from beating someone like Owens or the Viper. Karrion Kross, Grayson Waller, or someone like Santos Escobar could win the title from a veteran face later in the year.

#3. The convoluted future of the Judgment Day

The Judgment Day will face five other teams in a ladder match.

To say that the Judgment Day's match at WrestleMania 40 will be chaotic is an understatement. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their titles against five other teams in a ladder match.

It's a car crash waiting to happen and the chances for a title swap are high. Beating the top faction on RAW will do wonders for a team like DIY, New Catch Republic, or potentially Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Like the Bloodline before them, the time is now for cracks to start growing in the Judgment Day. Losing their titles at WrestleMania 40 will be a good catalyst for that to begin. There's also the rule that 'both sets of titles must be retrieved' meaning a split could be in the cards.

#2. Gunther's record run should continue at WrestleMania 40

Many wonder who will have the honor of beating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Sami Zayn is next up for the challenge but may suffer the same fate as the other stars who have fallen at the feet of The Ring General.

Roman Reigns should hopefully be moving on from his Championship, and Triple H has done a masterful job of building up Gunther as a top heel. While Reigns is considered dominant by his title reign and win streak, Gunther has actually dominated his competition.

To keep that mystique, The Ring General should relinquish the title after retaining it at WrestleMania 40. It may seem cheap to some fans, but he can claim to have never been beaten for the title.

That action would keep with his arrogance, allow other stars the chance to vie for the title, and let Gunther move up to the main event scene.

#1. Mami keeps rolling at WrestleMania 40

While Becky Lynch has done a great job as the defiant challenger to Rhea Ripley, Lynch is arguably better as a chaser. She will stop at nothing to get the title and her relentlessness is over with the WWE Universe.

Ripley is currently operating on another level as she elicits cheers despite being a top heel on RAW. A title change at The Show of Shows would make sense, but Mami is the future. Lynch still has plenty of gas left in the tank but putting over Rhea, like Charlotte Flair did last year, will cement Ripley's status.

Despite a valiant effort and show-stealing match, Rhea Ripley should keep rolling at WrestleMania 40. Liv Morgan is also looming in the wings for revenge.

#2. The Visionary is running on fumes

Seth Rollins will be a busy man at WrestleMania 40.

While he has done a fantastic job of establishing the World Heavyweight title as prestigious, Seth Rollins is burning the candle at both ends. His plate is overflowing at WrestleMania 40.

He'll team with Cody Rhodes on Night 1 of the show and will defend his Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. Drew McIntyre has repeatedly said this to Rollins since his only focus is winning the title.

McIntyre has done masterful work as a heel and deserves a big win in Philadelphia. Should it play out, Rollins's stuffed schedule could be used as an excuse for a loss.

#1. It's time for Roman's reign atop WWE to end

Roman Reigns has enjoyed his time atop WWE.

With all the moving parts around the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, it would be a massive mistake for Reigns to beat Rhodes again. The American Nightmare toiled away from the title scene for a year after losing due to Bloodline interference at WrestleMania 39.

He worked his way back to a title shot by winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Rock's involvement put a wrench into everything, forcing WWE to rewrite things on the fly.

With Cody's entire 'Finish The Story' narrative since he's returned, it'd be a huge waste if he just loses again. The tagline for WWE2K24 is also 'Finish Your Story' and WrestleMania 40 should be the biggest show of all time.

The dominant Champion should lose his vice-grip on the title at that show. Otherwise, two years of storytelling have been wasted to keep propping up someone who's already been called a legend.

