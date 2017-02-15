Talking Smack recap 02/14/17

What happened on last night's episode of Talking Smack?

15 Feb 2017

We recap what happened on an important episode of Talking Smack

This week’s episode of Talking Smack had a real buzz about it, coming off the back of possibly the best episode of SmackDown Live we have seen so far in 2017. Usually, we see host Renee Young sitting alongside SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan, but after the wild end to SmackDown, Bryan was off attending to his General Manager duties.

Bray Wyatt had just finished the show by pinning John Cena clean for the second time in a few days before Randy Orton told us that he doesn’t want to face the WWE Champion in the main event of WrestleMania like his Royal Rumble match win says he should.

As Renee tried to make sense of what she had just seen, she gave us an update on Dean Ambrose being released from a medical facility, after the beating he took on the show from Baron Corbin.

Daniel Bryan then joined the show and began to explain the plans for the World Championship. He said he had spoken to Shane McMahon and they agreed they would have a battle royal for the Number One Contendership to the title to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

Bryan then began to say that Renee had jinxed SmackDown by saying that they had their main event for WrestleMania was set in stone.

Alexa Bliss

The first guest on the show was Alexa Bliss. Alexa spoke about the situation between her and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, saying that Naomi shouldn’t have been celebrating the win after it took her eight years to win the title, whilst it only took Alexa five months to achieve the same thing.

Alexa said that Naomi’s injury was only a way to stop her from winning the Championship back in a rematch.

Alexa was legitimately angry, saying that she thinks Naomi is making up the injury to avoid facing her. Bryan spoke about Alexa coming in hot but potentially burning out early. Alexa said she won’t burn out because she is the future of WWE, and added that she’s not Naomi, she’s better than Naomi.

Bryan said she wasn’t better than Naomi when she lost the title. Alexa explains she lost the title after not getting any sleep because the Patriots won the Superbowl. Bryan mocked Alexa for stumbling on her words before she left the show.

Up next came talk about the announcement that Nikki Bella and Natalya would be taking part in a Falls Count Anywhere match on next week’s SmackDown. Bryan said he made the match because these two women are fighting everywhere apart from in the ring, that keeps happening and they can finally finish this in that Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

Bryan said that if they want to fight each other then they can wherever they want to.

A video played of Baron Corbin attacking Dean Ambrose earlier in the night, whilst Bryan and Renee spoke about Corbin wanting to blame everyone but himself for his failings. Bryan explained he’s more upset that he didn’t get to see Ambrose fighting James Ellsworth.

Apollo Crews

The next guest on the show was Apollo Crews. Renee asked him about what Dolph Ziggler had to say earlier in the night. Ziggler said he wants to take out an entire generation of talent, including Crews and Kalisto. Crews said he’d confronted Ziggler in the locker room and was head butted by him.

Crews said if Ziggler is threatened by him then he shouldn’t have made it personal by trying to break his ankle at Elimination Chamber.

Crews said he’s annoyed that Ziggler always resorts to sneak attacks, and added that he was worried he’d broken his ankle and would be out of action for a long time. Crews said Ziggler has now got him to the spot where the smile has gone from his face and Ziggler should be ready for a fight.

Crews spoke about his parents moving to the United States and him being sent to Military High School. He went on to talk about how friendships are a massive thing for him and added that was the reason he stepped up to face Ziggler after he had attacked his friend Kalisto.

Renee and Bryan spoke about Ziggler being a guy that has run into a lot of disappointment and concluded that that’s why he’s turned out the way he has. Bryan said he knows the frustration that Ziggler is feeling.

AJ Styles

AJ Styles was the next guest on the show. Styles was still annoyed that he hasn’t had a one-on-one rematch for the WWE Championship. He said that Shane McMahon promised him that but then he was put into a three-way match for Bray Wyatt’s title. Styles said that he understands that Bryan is Shane’s puppet and added that that’s why he couldn’t give him that match. By the looks of it, It seems WWE is building up a Styles-McMahon WrestleMania match.

Bryan and Styles went back and forth about re-matches, before Bryan said the decision is above his pay grade. Renee then asked Styles what he’s going to do going forward. Styles said he just wants his one on one rematch before he found out that there will be a battle royal for the spot of number one contender.

Bryan told him that he is in that Battle Royal. Styles agreed to be part of it and said he will win so that he can get his WWE Championship back. Styles is rightfully annoyed about the whole situation, but both Renee and Bryan told him to be patient and he will eventually get the rematch that he wants.

Renee tried her best to make Styles feel better about the whole situation, but Styles just left the show.

The show ended with Bryan and Renee talking about how the whole show is going crazy right now and plugged the big matches for next week’s show.

