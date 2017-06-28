Talking Smack Recap (June 27, 2017)

Kevin Owens goes unhinged on a memorable episode of Talking Smack

by Prityush Haldar Opinion 28 Jun 2017, 14:00 IST

This week’s Talking Smack will go down as one of the best episodes of the show

Renee Young and Daniel Bryan welcomed the WWE Universe to another episode of Talking Smack in the aftermath of the second Women’s Money in The Bank match. The duo started the discussion with the main event of SmackDown LIVE. Bryan wondered if the WWE needed better security because everytime someone was banned from the arena, that person always managed to sneak in. They then started talking about John Cena returning on July 04, 2017.

#1 Kevin Owens

Renne and Bryan’s discussion about John Cena was cut short when Kevin Owens interrupted them, humming Cena’s theme music. Owens started talking about the battle royal when Renee chimed in and informed Owens that the event had been scheduled for the subsequent week. Owens told Renee that interrupting people was rude.

Kevin Owens was in his element when he called out Daniel Bryan for making questionable decisions such as booking the Independence Day battle royal. Owens went on to ask Daniel Bryan why everything like Battle Royal and Battleground had “battle” in it. Bryan replied by saying that it was much better than Great Balls of Fire.

Owens claimed that AJ Styles lost to him at Payback and hence, Styles was a loser. Bryan pointed out that Owens had also lost the Universal title to Goldberg. Kevin Owens mentioned that it was because of the “Stupid Idiot” who distracted him before the bell had even rung.

Owens felt that the match was not fair and thus he was not a loser. Owens felt that the likes of AJ Styles and Chad Gable shouldn’t have been in the battle royal because he defeated them. Daniel Bryan told Owens that SmackDown was the land of “Repeated Opportunities.”

Owens retorted back saying now that as a new father, Bryan should not have been handing out opportunities to everyone and setting a bad example. Bryan mentioned the Seahawks, and Kevin Owens replied that he did not get sports references. He took Bryan’s mug with him on the way. Renee pointed out that Owens said “Bruins” in a funny way. Owens came back and ripped apart Renee’s notes.

Owens wasn’t done as he returned to deliver the empty cup. He spilt water on Renee’s phone as the hosts watched in shock at the events that transpired.

Renee and Daniel shifted to the Punjabi Prison match, and Bryan mentioned that the structure was being brought back to the WWE after a decade. Daniel Bryan said that he respected Jinder Mahal as a champion. He pointed out that Jinder could have chosen an easy stipulation for the match where the Singh Brothers could have helped him, but he went with the Punjabi Prison.

#2 The Usos

The Usos made their way to the set and Renee praised them for their rapping skills. The Usos displayed their rap style on the show, and Bryan informed the pair that he could join them in their rap battle against the New Day to even up the odds. Bryan wore the Usos’ cap and broke into a rhythm which, to everyone’s amazement, was pretty good.

Renee asked the Usos who they felt would be the best rapper amongst the New Day. They replied saying that it had to be either Xavier Woods or Kofi.

Turning their attention to the matches, the Usos stated that they had decided to take the titles and leave if the tide of the contest was not in their favour. Bryan objected to that idea informing them that he could not be their third Uso if they resorted to such tactics.

Bryan told the Usos that the fans were disappointed at Money in The Bank when the Usos left the match and got counted out. The Usos told Bryan that if he were the third Uso in the rap battle, they would not walk out of their next title match. Bryan agreed to the request, and the Usos left with that assurance.

#3 Carmella

As the hosts were talking about the Tag Team champions, Carmella joined the panel. Carmella first addressed General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan congratulated her on the win, and she told him that she wanted an apology for taking away her briefcase and making her cry.

Bryan settled the matter saying that those were fake tears. Carmella stated that the briefcase was back where it belonged. She went on to say that she was the first WWE Superstar to have won two Money in the Bank matches, which in fact is untrue (CM Punk won two Money in The Bank matches in consecutive years).

Carmella put Naomi over as a great champion, but she told the WWE Universe that Naomi was no match for the Princess of Staten Island. Carmella then left the set saying that it was time to celebrate.

Renee and Daniel Bryan thanked the fans for tuning in and reminded them to once again tune in for the next episode of SmackDown LIVE.

