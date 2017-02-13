Talking Smack Recap, February 13th 2017

Missed Talking Smack? Here's what happened.

Naomi won the SmackDown Women’s Champion tonight at Elimination Chamber

The show began with Daniel Bryan and Renee Young discussing the Elimination Chamber PPV that just culminated. Bryan teased a championship match for this week's SmackDown LIVE but said nothing more regarding it.

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

As witnessed tonight, Alexa Bliss lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Naomi. Bliss said that the loss is just a hiccup in her career and added that she will return better than ever. Mickie James, who lost tonight to Becky Lynch, felt that she went too easy on Lynch.

Bliss ordered Bryan to give her a rematch for the title, but he told her to come back once she's in better shape. James went on to talk about, how the WWE gives opportunities to all the women, except her. She felt that she was receiving the short end of the stick. James complained that her generation didn't get the credit it deserved.

Before leaving the set, Bliss announced that she would not allow Naomi to step into WrestleMania as the Champion.

Bryan and Renee discussed Randy Orton's match against Luke Harper. Bryan said that this was the best version of Orton he'd seen.

After discussing the Orton-Harper match, they discussed Dolph Ziggler's handicap match against Apollo Crews and Kalisto. Bryan said that he didn't approve of Ziggler's actions on the show tonight, and added that Apollo Crews' health was the only thing that mattered right now.

American Alpha

Tonight American Alpha retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Tag Team Turmoil match. Bryan dubbed them the kings of Tag Team Turmoil Matches. Bryan called The Usos sore losers and commended The Ascension for their performance tonight.

The Alpha called The Ascension the most physical tag team. They said that they like to have targets on their backs. Gable said that his dream was to see a tag team match main event WrestleMania.

Bryan talked about the match between Natalya and Nikki Bella. Bryan, who's married to Nikki Bella's sister Brie, said that he always tries to separate himself from being Nikki Bella's brother-in-law. He said that although the fans enjoy watching it, remarks made against a competitor's family affects the said competitor.

Bryan felt that Natalya has completely changed.

Naomi

Newly crowned SmackDown LIVE Women's Champion Naomi joined the show. She said that being a Champion felt great and that her win tonight was a huge step forward in comparison to the time when her match was cut at WrestleMania 29.

She said she felt great about the reaction she received from the WWE Universe. Bryan informed her that ‘Mania wasn't far away. Naomi said that she's ready to face Alexa in her rematch. In the final moments of the show, Bryan informed Naomi to be ready to dance all the way down the ramp at ‘Mania.

