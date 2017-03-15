Talking Smack Recap, March 14, 2017

Talking Smack involved some witty remarks and a huge debate about the SmackDown Women's Championship.

by Prityush Haldar Analysis 15 Mar 2017, 11:27 IST

Alexa Bliss claimed that Daniel Bryan was responsible for the chaos with the SmackDown Women’s Championship

The latest episode of Talking Smack started with Renee Young and Daniel Bryan talking about how Pittsburg is an underrated city. Renee spoke about their interview with Kurt Angle. which will be a part of the 360-degree feature of WWE on Kurt Angle. The interview will be on the WWE Network in the coming weeks.

Daniel and Renee addressed the situation between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon that had worsened after the events of the evening. AJ Styles had ambushed Shane McMahon earlier in the night that led to Bryan firing Styles with immediate effect.

However, a broken and battered Shane McMahon later announced that AJ Styles would have a match at Wrestlemania, subtly implying that it would be against him. Bryan and Renee viewed the footage of Styles attacking Shane once again.

Daniel Bryan said that he was angry with Styles and he had lost all respect for the Phenomenal One. Bryan pointed out that Shane was on Styles’ side and it hardly made any sense for him to attack the Commissioner of SmackDown LIVE.

Daniel Bryan said that he would ask Shane to reconsider his decision to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania. Daniel pointed out that Shane was not in the right state of mind after the attack to be making decisions about Wrestlemania matches.

Bryan was firm when he mentioned that although AJ Styles was the best wrestler on the roster, he did not want to work with him due to his actions earlier in the evening. Bryan admitted that some fans booed his decision to fire Styles because the fans knew how good he is inside the ring.

Daniel Bryan claimed that Shane might not be as good a wrestler as Styles but he was a tough guy with a lot of heart. He recounted the example of Shane’s match against Kurt Angle in 2001 to drive this point home.

"I'm not convinced @shanemcmahon was in his right mind when he went out there and made that decision..." - @WWEDanielBryan #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/3i1RFYbr3f — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017

Mickie James

Finally, Mickie James joined the panel and stated that it was one of the best nights of her career after she defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Mickie expressed her disappointment at Alexa not honouring her end of the bargain.

Mickie revealed that she helped Alexa retain the Championship time and time again after Alexa promised to grant her a title shot at Wrestlemania. Renee questioned Mickie about not having any allies to watch her back.

Mickie aptly responded saying that over the years she had come to the conclusion that there are no friends in this business. Mickie revealed another interesting fact when she said that April 2 is a lucky day for her. It was the same day that she had won the Women’s Championship from Trish Stratus at Wrestlemania 22 back in 2006.

Will April 2 prove to be a lucky date for @MickieJames? She hopes to break a record & win a title this year at #WrestleMania! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/INES5UoaaX — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 15, 2017

Carmella interrupted Mickie James stating that her Wrestlemania story was a cute one. However, Carmella declared that Mickie wasn’t even the best woman on SmackDown LIVE. She gleamed with pride at the fact that she dropped Natalya and Becky earlier that night and claimed that she would wrap the Championship gold around her waist at Wrestlemania.

Natalya barged into the shot and went off about Carmella blindsiding her. She called Carmella fake and professed herself as the leader of the locker room. Becky Lynch then joined the fray, declaring that Natalya was just leading a locker room full of snakes.

Becky said that she had beaten Nattie in the past and even as recently as earlier in the night. Becky went into a fit when she called out every woman on the roster, including Renee, to jump on the bandwagon and take a shot at her.

Alexa Bliss also joined the panel and was of the opinion that Daniel Bryan is responsible for all the chaos at that moment. Becky taunted Alexa stating that she should be preparing for Christmas implying that she is a little elf. Alexa Bliss bragged about being the first two-time SmackDown Women’s champion.

Natalya retaliated by saying that Bliss could not lace up her boots. One after the other, the women left the show after some bickering.

Renee tried to restore order to the proceeding by shifting the focus on Miz and Maryse. Bryan said that he was still trying to process what the women were talking about for the past few minutes.

He stated that he had grown up with women all around him and he had come to the realisation that they talk a lot. Renee asked Bryan his thoughts on who would come out of Wrestlemania as the Women’s Champion. Bryan was hesitant at first but he mentioned that it would be interesting to watch Carmella make an entrance at Wrestlemania with the ‘Big Hog’ James Ellsworth.

Renee then spoke at length about Maryse saying that the Bellas had betrayed her for a Total Divas contract. Bryan said that he was aware of the situation and Maryse was referring to, and he declared that there had never been any foul play when it came to a deal for Total Divas.

Bryan said that if Nikki was that powerful, she could have stopped Maryse from making her comeback last year. Bryan said that it was difficult for him to have an objective opinion on the matter given that he was Brie’s husband and Nicole’s brother-in-law.

Bryan also said that his judgment was swayed by his utter dislike for the Miz. Bryan compared Miz cutting promos to the ‘Donald Trump’ style of arguing where he would interrupt a person and scream the loudest to win the argument.

Bryan concluded the show by saying that fans would love for Nikki and John Cena to get their hands on Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania finally. Renee added that there is some legitimate heat between Nikki and Maryse which would find its way into their match in Orlando.

Bryan foretold that Wrestlemania this year would be a face-punching extravaganza and closed the show.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com