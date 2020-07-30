Tama Tonga discusses a potential partnership between IMPACT and NJPW [Exclusive]

Last month, ahead of their monumental Slammiversary debut, we revealed how Karl Anderson and 'The Big LG' Doc Gallows had signed with IMPACT Wrestling, but would also be able to work with NJPW as part of their deal. Well, following confirmation of that deal from The Good Brothers themselves, and the admission that they'd love a working partnership between both companies, we asked a man who knows both men very well for his thoughts - current NJPW star Tama Tonga!

The Good Brothers' comments

Earlier this week, Karl Anderson would tell me, "I want IMPACT to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling," before Gallows confirmed it was "100% true" that they'd be returning to Japan, and that they want both companies to work together.

"We would 100% like to see a mutual relationship between the two."

"It would be awesome to see @tanahashi1_100 come down to that ring and have a main event match against @TheEddieEdwards.



"Someway, somehow, something like that will happen."



- @MachineGunKA on a potential IMPACT x NJPW working partnership. pic.twitter.com/5GHMjduffZ — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 28, 2020

What does Tama Tonga think?

Well, while interviewing Tama Tonga, I had to ask what he thought about the remarks of his Bullet Club brothers.

"I think it would be great! I think it would be great to get... Let's bring our product out here to the States. It would be great to have a platform to share that."

Six-time IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga would go on to reveal how the relationship would be beneficial for both parties, and how Gallows and Anderson may just be the catalyst to kick it all off!

"We used to be on AXS, we used to have a regular thing here, but I think with the situation, the world situation, and things kind of taking a turn, I think it would be a good relationship for both. Having the Good Brothers there, someone we trust that worked with us before, that understands New Japan, the ins and outs, could really facilitate things like these and I think it would be great altogether. I would love that."

You can watch the clip below.

