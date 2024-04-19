Tama Tonga must attack 46-year-old WWE superstar to kick off first feud on Smackdown

Last week, the WWE Universe witnessed the debut of Tama Tonga. After being rumored to make his WWE debut since he left NJPW, seeing Tonga perform on SmackDown was exciting for many professional wrestling fans.

During his appearance on the blue brand, Tonga aligned with Solo Sikoa to attack Jimmy Uso. While the segment was great to watch, it will also be crucial for WWE to develop Tonga as an individual. To establish the former Bullet Club star as a credible name, the promotion should book him in a feud against AJ Styles, apart from his story with The Bloodline.

While there are many superstars Tonga could feud with, he must step up and attack The Phenomenal One In this article, we will look at a few reasons why the two former NJPW stars must kick off a rivalry.

Tama Tonga and AJ Styles have a history

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, AJ Styles will face LA Knight in a #1 contender match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This match between Styles and Knight is where Tama Tonga should attack The Phenomenal One and cost him the bout.

The reason why Tonga should do something like that is because of the rivalry he shared with Styles in NJPW. While they were both part of the Bullet Club, towards the end of Styles' tenure in Japan, Tonga and the crew betrayed him.

Hence, it's clear that there might still be some animosity, and WWE could use this to create a great feud. By creating the feud, the Stamford-based promotion will also turn Styles back into a face, and he could then potentially reunite with The O.C. to take on Tonga, who will be backed by Solo Sikoa.

Tama Tonga will be able to build his own identity by attacking AJ Styles

Even though Tama Tonga is a massive name in the pro wrestling circuit, he will need to work hard to establish himself in WWE. While joining a faction like The Bloodline is a great way of doing the same, Tonga will also need to have an individual identity if he wants to succeed.

By attacking AJ Styles and feuding with him, Tonga will be able to showcase his skills as a singles wrestler. This will be very important for the 41-year-old as he continues to progress in the Stamford-based promotion.

A victory against AJ Styles would put Tama Tonga in a good spot

When a wrestler signs with WWE, they usually have many ambitions in mind. However, a common ambition almost every wrestler has is to become a World Champion. Given his illustrious career in Japan, Tama Tonga would also want to win titles in WWE.

By beating a veteran like AJ Styles, Tonga will put himself in a good spot to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at some point. Apart from that, even if a World Title shot seems too early, Tonga will have a good chance of challenging for the United States or the Tag Titles alongside Solo Sikoa.

All in all, it is mere speculation at this point. While attacking AJ Styles could be extremely beneficial for Tama Tonga, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion develops a story along these lines or if they choose to do something else.