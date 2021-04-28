Tamina explains why she brought back iconic WWE move

Tamina has explained that she brought back her Superfly Splash finisher at WrestleMania 37 because she was saving it for the right moment.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar joined forces with Natalya to win a Tag Team Turmoil Match on the first night of WrestleMania 37. One night later, the two women went on to unsuccessfully challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The Superfly Splash was made famous by Tamina’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka. She told Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling that WrestleMania 37 was the right time to use the iconic move again.

“For me it is something that I am always saving,” Tamina said. “I got to save that splash for that time in that moment and that’s why when I did it at WrestleMania on Saturday, the first time me and Natalya won, and for that time, for that epic moment, had to be the splash, couldn’t be anything else but the splash.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Tamina’s thoughts on executing the Superfly Splash again. She also gave her opinion that Charlotte Flair is the Roman Reigns of the women’s locker room.

Tamina wants the Superfly Splash to mean something

Jimmy Snuka also used the Superfly Splash in WWE

WWE Superstars sometimes receive criticism for allowing too many opponents to kick out of their finishers.

Tamina said she only wants to land her legendary Superfly Splash when she knows her opponent is not going to kick out.

“It’s one of those things when I do do it I want it to mean something and I want it to be special,” Tamina added. “And that’s why I picked and I chose when I do the splash and when I know that is going to be the right time for it is when I am winning. In my mind, I am winning because there is no way anyone is kicking out of that splash, so that is why I brought back that splash.”

Unfortunately @NatbyNature & I weren’t able to capture the pirates gold we set out to achieve but we didn’t walk away empty handed. The true treasure we found in RJS was the WWE Universe. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support🤟🏽 #WrestleMania #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/V6YzzU3rTa — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) April 13, 2021

Dear @WWE

Every top wrestler will say listen to your audience

Well if you listened to #WrestleMania @TaminaSnuka is a Top babyface for your company pic.twitter.com/yehFfJymWD — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 12, 2021

As the tweet above shows, Tamina received positive reactions from WWE fans inside Raymond James Stadium at WrestleMania 37. Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer said after the show that Tamina is now one of WWE’s top babyfaces.