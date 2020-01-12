Taya Valkyrie wants to wrestle 10-Time Women's Champion and other WWE Superstars

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Who could it be?

In the build-up to Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV, Taya Valkyrie sat down for the press conference / media scrum to discuss her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace and ODB.

She was then asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked what her inter-promotional matches she would like to have and she named Charlotte Flair as one of many WWE Superstars she would like to face.

Taya Valkyrie named others like Mia Yim and Candice LeRae as others she would like to face. She said:

"As far as WWE, there are a few dream matches there," she said. "Obviously, for me, I look at someone like Charlotte Flair. I look at lots of the girls in NXT. I've only wrestled Mia Yim once, I think that she's very talented and would love to do that again one day. Candice LeRae and I barely touched. We've just only ever really wrestled in a tag match. There are people like Chelsea Green."

She also said that she would like to wrestle Britt Baker but there a lot of factors that depend on it.

"I mean Britt Baker in AEW. It's so crazy to me that I haven't wrestled these people but, I don't know it's 2020, who knows what can happen with everyone working together and the wrestling community coming together to create these dream matches for all the fans. So those are just you know some off the top of my head."

Taya's choices are quite alluring. It's not unfathomable to think that a Charlotte Flair match would certainly get people in the building.