Tegan Nox returns to WWE: Why is she called Lady Kane?

Tegan Nox made her shocking return to WWE on the December 2, 2022, edition of SmackDown. Lady Kane arrived in time to save Liv Morgan from a beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY).

For those wondering about Tegan Nox's ‘Lady Kane’ moniker, they should know that the NXT alumna’s fascination with Devil’s Favorite Demon is on another level. She is a huge Kane fan and has paid homage to the Big Red Machine during her previous stint in WWE.

Tegan Nox even borrowed Kane’s signature chokeslam for her move set in Triple H’s version of NXT. What she didn’t expect, however, was the big man’s incredible reaction to her version of the move.

The Welsh star recalled her meeting with Kane during an old interview with Digital Spy:

“I just remember being so terrified of him, but I was also so intrigued that I just instantly became such a big fan of his. I just became obsessed as a child with Kane,” said Nox. "I've met him once or twice and I've run away both times after shaking his hand. But getting to talk to him on The Bump a few months ago was pretty cool, and having him say that my chokeslam was great was a big deal to me. So, Lady Kane is here to stay."

Tegan Nox returns to WWE SmackDown and saves Liv Morgan

Nox is one of the many former names that have returned to WWE in the wake of Triple H’s creative takeover of the Stamford-based promotion. The 28-year-old made her surprise comeback on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Nox ran to the ring to make the save for Liv Morgan, who had run into Damage CTRL in a fit of rage. Morgan initially had the momentum in her favor but couldn’t retain it against Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Nox and Morgan made quick work of Damage CTRL, who left the ring after the scuffle. It remains to be seen how Tegan Nox will fare in her second run in WWE.

