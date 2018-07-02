Ten Controversial Extreme Rules Rumors That WWE Fans Need To Know About

What does WWE have planned for The Extreme Rules pay per view?

The Extreme rules pay per view is approaching fast and while fans are legitimately bummed that WWE has called off the multi man match to determine a new number one contender for The Universal title, there is still a lot of things going on at the pay per view that fans need to be aware of.

With that being said, and The Extreme Rules pay per view finally starting to take shape, here are ten rules that The WWE Universe needs to be aware of when it comes to the upcoming pay per view. Some will focus on title matches, others will focus on where individual superstars storylines are going, but hopefully there's a little something for everyone.

#10 Chances of Rusev winning The WWE Title

Rusev versus AJ Styles. Who wins?

Rusev shocked The WWE Universe when he survived a gauntlet match to become the new number one contender for AJ Styles's WWE Championship and now fans are hopeful that The Bulgarian Brute will walk out of Extreme Rules with the title. Unfortunately for fans, it doesn't seem like that is going to happen.

"There’s a logical reason for Rusev’s title shot at Extreme Rules. Before Rusev became the No. 1 Contender, there was a rumor that AJ Styles would start a feud with Samoa Joe. However, it seems WWE officials are holding off on their feud for Summerslam. On paper, it seems very unlikely that Rusev will win," stated Ringside News.

In the end, this is probably isn't what The WWE Universe wanted to hear, especially with how over Rusev day is right now with fans, but its at least nice that WWE is finally giving Rusev his moment in the sun. Maybe Rusev will be able to parlay it into future success or maybe it will be a complete bust, but at least they are trying something new here!