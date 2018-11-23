Ten Popular WWE Superstars Who Could Be Leaving The Company Soon

Has WWE ruined Shinsuke Nakamura's career?

Who's next?

While the WWE needs to keep their roster bulky for the men's and women's Royal Rumble match in January, all that will change once the pay-per-view comes to an end and the build towards WrestleMania 35 begins.

Unfortunately for some Superstars, that means finding somewhere else to call home and make a living.

With that being said, what superstars are the most likely to fall prey to the upcoming locker room thinning and which superstars will be safe?

Of course its impossible to be know for sure, especially since a plethora of things can change between now and then, but here are the exits that make the most sense.

#10 Jinder Mahal

What's next for The Modern-day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal?

Let's be honest here

It's starting to get embarrassing to see Jinder Mahal on television under the sad meditation gimmick and realize he was once the company's champion!

Of course, WWE deserves a lot of credit for at least experimenting with their top spot and giving Mahal a run with the title, but taking him from champion to joke fodder isn't how things should have been done.

Beyond that, Mahal isn't funny as joke fodder at all. he's constantly losing, which is only hurting his credibility and literally any other superstar could take his place without fans knowing the difference.

If nothing else, Mahal is that extra bit of fat that WWE needs to trim off the roster after the Royal Rumble for The WWE Universe's sake and his!

In the end, there are a plethora of other superstars on the card that can take this role and do it better. With that in mind, WWE needs to release Mahal and give another Superstar a chance at the role.

At least that removes Mahal, allows WWE to experiment and maybe even find the next Elias if they are lucky.

