Ten questions which were raised after this week's RAW and SmackDown Live (5-11 November 2018)

Deepak Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
422   //    11 Nov 2018, 16:59 IST

Survivor Series is coming
Survivor Series is coming

WWE programming came to us from Manchester, England this week. It was all about the fall-out from the Crown Jewel event and a build-up to Survivor Series Pay-Per-View.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

It revealed reasons for decisions taken at WWE Crown Jewel. It also unveiled certain matches which are set to unfold in the coming weeks. We got a clear picture of what is going to happen at the Survivor Series PPV on November, 18.

But this week also raised a few questions for which WWE will be looking to find the answers in the coming weeks. Today, we will list ten such questions and will also try to figure out an answer for them.

Do sound yourself in the comment section below.

#1 Why did not McIntyre and Ziggler get their rematch?

Former Champions
Former Champions

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Corbin forced Seth Rollins to defend his Tag Team Championship against The Authors of Pain.

As it was a handicap match, the prowess of AOP was too much for Rollins to handle and as a result, he lost the titles to them.

It was good to see trigger being pulled on AOP but it also raises a question. Why did not the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler enforced their rematch clause?

Rematch clause is an option which is available to all the champions when they lose a Championship.

This clause is often enforced in WWE and is used as a way to further storylines. This could have also been used this time and McIntyre and Ziggler could have been crowned once again as the Champions. But this time no rematch clause was enforced.

This could be due to some other plans for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Or it could be just because McIntyre and Ziggler are part of the men's Survivor Series team for the Red Brand.

1 / 10 NEXT
Deepak Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
