Ten Reasons Why Smackdown Live Will Always Be Considered The B Show

Will Smackdown Live always be the B show?

It's time to face it: Smackdown Live, no matter how great things get at times, will always be the redheaded step child compared to the three hour juggernaut that is Monday Night Raw. Of course it's not exactly Smackdown Live's fault that they will always be second best, especially with things outside of their control, but that doesn't make it any easier to watch.

But what exactly is the problem with the blue brand as a whole and why will they always be doomed to this secondary status? Furthermore, what can Smackdown Live do better in order to ensure that they that they don't lose any more ground to Monday Night Raw?

While it's impossible to know these answers for sure, there are a countless number of things that show just how lower tiered Smackdown Live is compared to Raw. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think that Smackdown Live is actually The B Show or not.

Here are ten of the main reasons for why Smackdown Live is the B Show.

#10 Too short

Does Smackdown Live deserve a third hour?

The WWE Universe has been arguing for Smackdown Live to get a third hour for years now and while their new deal with Fox Sports could open the door to that possibility next year, they are stuck with a two hour show for now. Unfortunately for many of the rising stars in the blue brand, this means constantly fighting for television time and trying to make the most out of every opportunity.

With that being said, the obvious solution to this would be to give Smackdown Live the third hour it so rightfully deserves. Not only will WWE eventually be able to parlay the move into building Smackdown Live’s undercard and building the blue brand for the future, it also finally puts them on equal ground with Monday Night Raw

