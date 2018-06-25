10 John Cena and Nikki Bella rumors that the WWE Universe needs to know about

From John Cena causing controversy backstage to Nikki Bella's demands from Cena. This is what fans need to know about Cena and Bella.

A lot has happened since the two broke up and got back together.

WWE power couple John Cena and Nikki Bella called their relationship quits in April and The WWE Universe is dying to know why. Not only that, they are also dying to know more details about the breakup, where this leaves both Superstars going forward and what the two have been doing since they ended their six-year relationship together.

With that being said and a lot of things coming out about the two popular Superstars, The Sportster.com is counting down the top 15 rumors that have come out about John Cena and Nikki Bella since they broke Make sure to let us know your thoughts on the rumors below and be sure to tell us what rumors you have heard about the couple lately.

Keep in mind that some of the rumours will be focused on the wedding and their relationship and others will be focused on their career, but there is certainly something in this list for everyone!

#10 Wanting to do a storyline about their relationship

Will John Cena and Nikki Bella do another storyline about their relationship?

Believe it or not, there is a rumour going around that John Cena and Nikki Bella want to WWE to do another storyline about their relationship. The couple already did a storyline with The Miz and Maryse that culminated with Cena proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, which wasn’t exactly perceived very well by fans.

While The WWE Universe did seem excited at times by the negative picture that The Miz and Maryse were trying to paint the power couple in, the ending was predictable and few segments just seemed to drag on forever. In the end, The Cenation and The Fearless army seemed to enjoy the whole thing, but there were also fans that didn’t believe it desired airtime.

With that being said, an inside source has reportedly told Hollywoodlife.com that “Both John and Nikki realize that people are sceptical about their breakup and makeup, which is still in the process of happening.

But as they are legitimately working on getting back together and getting back to a place where they will get married and have a family. They have also thought about what it would be like to present their struggles and reconciliation into a future WWE storyline