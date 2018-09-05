5 Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know About The Evolution PPV

What will take place at the first ever Evolution pay per view?

Not all that glitters is gold and not every idea the WWE comes up with for The Women's revolution is a good one. While the jury is still out on whether The Evolution pay per view will turn out to be a good thing or a bad thing, there are quite a few indicators that the first ever pay per view will fall into the latter and not the former.

With that being said and the all women pay per view approaching at a breakneck pace, here are 5 things the WWE Universe needs to know about the event. In the end, the rumours/news stories below will focus on the good and the bad of the upcoming pay per view, but keep in mind that the final decision on its success is up to you!

As always, please let us know in the comments below what you think of the news and if we happened to miss any. Also, let us know if you think that Evolution will be a good pay per view or if it will fail to reach the expectations. Again, that decision is up to you, but at least defend it with valid points in the comments below!

#5 Ticket sales

Could The Evolution pay per view turn out to be a huge failure on Stephanie McMahon's part?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observor Radio, tickets for the Evolution pay per view went on sale August 24th and hasn't sold out yet. In fact, Meltzer claims that there are still tickets available in every single seating category, which is bad news for WWE's first all women pay per view.

Of course, a lot of this probably has to do with the card not being well fleshed out yet, especially with only a handful of matches announced for the event, but its still got to be a frustrating situation for WWE. In the end, maybe things will change once a few more matches are revealed for the card, but as of right now, WWE apparently hasn't done enough to entice fans yet.

