Tension rises between The Rock & Roman Reigns on past SmackDown, Naomi speaks - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Fans who subscribe to WWE Network and Peacock are going through a bit of a down period. After a few strong weeks, courtesy of premium live events and a handful of original programs, things are back to being relatively barren in terms of new content.

Monday, for example, just featured a new episode of RAW Talk with Megan Morant, breaking down the action of the red brand. Tuesday only saw one new upload added as well, which was a week-old episode of NXT.

Wednesday was slightly busier as it featured two new additions to the streaming services. The first was a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW, while the second was a new edition of WWE's The Bump featuring Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre. Lastly, This Week in WWE was added on Thursday.

The weekend won't be much busier, as just five uploads are set to arrive from Friday through Sunday. This article will take a look at each of the new programs announced, which includes brand-new in-ring action.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will return

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will air this weekend. The popular WWE Network and Peacock program will stream at about 12 PM EST on Saturday, March 2.

While this series is typically weekly, the program did not air last Saturday. This is due to the early start time for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. When a premium live event airs earlier in the day than the standard time set by the United States of America and Canada shows, this series takes a backseat for the week.

The most recent episode to air, which took place just under two weeks ago, can be seen on-demand, and the interviews can be seen in the video above. Naomi was first, and LA Knight was last to chat. In the middle, Bobby Lashley, the Street Profits, and B-Fab talked all about The Final Testament.

#4. wXw Wrestling's latest show will stream

A new wXw Wrestling event will be added to the archives this weekend, and this one is a major show. The upcoming upload will become available on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at around 12 PM EST.

The upcoming show from the German wrestling promotion is wXw 23rd Anniversary, celebrating the decades-long run the company has had. The event took place back in December 2023 but will be arriving on WWE Network and Peacock on a two-and-a-half-month delay.

The show featured a combination of wXw Wrestling stars and bigger names some fans may be familiar with. Axel Tischer, Masha Slamovich, Amboss, Tristan Archer, and Stephanie Maze were all in action.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Expand Tweet

Two shows that recently aired on other networks and platforms will soon be arriving on WWE Network and Peacock. These shows were initially streamed on Hulu and aired on FOX but could not arrive on-demand to these subscription services immediately due to contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from February 15, 2024, is set to arrive on-demand on Saturday, March 2, 2024. This show featured two big-time matches. The opening bout saw Chelsea Green clash with Tegan Nox. The main event featured NXT's Dante Chen battling Akira Tozawa.

Friday Night SmackDown from February 2, 2024, will be added to the archives on Sunday, March 3, 2024. This show featured the surprise return of The Rock, who went eye-to-eye with Roman Reigns, and the tension was evident. This was before the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event, where the two united.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Je'Von Evans vs. Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up will stream a new episode on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The weekly show will air at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, March 1, 2024. As a reminder, the show will not be available on-demand for up to two weeks on Peacock after first streaming.

After a slower few weeks, this edition of NXT Level Up is back to three bouts instead of the recent two. The main event of the show features independent wrestling stand-out Je'Von Evans taking on Javier Bernal.

Two other bouts will be included in the final lineup. Newcomer Wren Sinclair, previously from the National Wrestling Alliance, will take on Lola Vice. Lastly, Kale Dixon is set to go one-on-one with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Are you excited about the aforementioned shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE