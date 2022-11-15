"Thank you, that's awesome" – When Seth Rollins' opponent received a gift after their WWE match

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon entrusted Seth Rollins with the task of being Dominik Mysterio's first in-ring opponent. The two faced off in a high-profile match at SummerSlam 2020, with Rollins securing victory in a 22-minute Street Fight.

Rey Mysterio's son produced an impressive performance, so much so that he has featured regularly in storylines ever since his debut. WWE Network show WWE Day Of chronicled Dominik's SummerSlam 2020 experience, which included a heartwarming post-match moment backstage.

A referee walked up to the up-and-coming superstar and gave him Rollins' "Burn It Down" wrist tape as a souvenir from the match.

"Thank you, that's awesome," Dominik responded.

The episode also featured a sincere moment between Dominik and Vince McMahon behind the scenes. The then-WWE boss hugged the debutant and praised his performance:

"Congratulations," McMahon said. "Very few people can get that kind of reaction whenever they're in the ring, no matter how long they've been in the business, so you should be very, very proud of yourself."

Dominik appeared on television for several months leading up to SummerSlam 2020, but he never competed in an official match until facing The Visionary.

How Seth Rollins reacted to Dominik Mysterio's performance

As one of WWE's most experienced superstars, Seth Rollins has faced almost every top name on the roster over the last decade.

The former Shield member enjoyed going one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio and tipped him to be a potential future star:

"I was really proud of his performance, the fact that he brought it, and it is gonna mean a lot moving forward," Rollins stated. "It is gonna hopefully put him on the map, hopefully establish him, or at least get him kick-started in making sure that this business is good for years to come after I'm gone."

The SummerSlam 2020 match led to a Steel Cage encounter between the two on the September 14, 2020, episode of RAW. Once again, Rollins walked away with the win.

