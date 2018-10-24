Thank You Roman Reigns: Joe Anoa'i is The Guy!

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 149 // 24 Oct 2018, 10:00 IST

Keep the yard warm, keep the title warm. He's coming back, you better believe that!

"The show must go on"-Paul Heyman

The master orators perfect words put into perspective last night's RAW after the sad announcement made by Roman Reigns. By now if it isn't absolutely clear, then here goes. Roman Reigns is suffering from Leukemia. He fought it off years ago, on the precipice to joining WWE and will do it once again.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to The Big Dog.

More than that though, last night's events placed plenty of questions on Roman Reigns the character as well as Joe Anoa'i the man. It is no secret fans haven't warmed up to Reigns at least as a character, the way WWE wished.

It is tragically ironic that if one looks past his fighting words last night and the genuine outpour of love and hope his way. Joe Anoa'i might have been the way to get Roman over. Yet that would also undermine the efforts he has taken to become Roman Reigns.

Mind you for any cynics and critics on both sides of the fence, that effort is real. Whether by virtue of his booking or his abilities, people tend to forget that Reigns has consistently been one of the better performers each year.

From his riveting debut as a member of The Shield to his emphatic final push to conquer Brock Lesnar, Reigns has improved leaps and bounds. There were times it became difficult for one to keep their mouth shut at detractors. Some would say he got his best work thanks to geniuses like AJ Styles and Kevin Owens without seeing how he took Big Show to his best match in decades and put over Braun Strowman, unlike anyone else.

Now, however, isn't the time to reflect on past grievances, it is to heal. Much like the viewers did during his announcement. Roman Reigns came with a heavy heart and spared no words in reminding us that he has fought before and has the motivation to fight even stronger. This is a man worthy of a measure of great respect.

Foregoing events later in the night, this brought tears in the eyes of the world

To Reigns there is very little that needs saying. He has speared every grand barrier in front of him, taken down monsters with the tap of a Superman Punch and drove home the fact that he is The Guy.

All in kayfabe of course, but it is that plentiful plain between reality and fiction where wrestling fans thrive. Reigns embodies that both as Roman and Joe in his very soul. He carries it in a lineage that bred him for this business.

Cancer sucks, it is a painful thing to fall upon a man let alone his family. The reality of which is that much like everything else in his life, this won't come easy.

Much like all that Roman Reigns (as a character) has faced will come with its obstacles and distractions, downfalls and silver linings of hope. Everything will come down to the point that Roman Reigns might have his back against the wall and while his brothers battle for his soul, his heart remains to beat a thousand fold with fans who respect him and love Joe Anoa'i.

Fans who once cheered, booed, gave him a reaction and a purpose. A company that gave him a life. A locker room that gave him respect and a family that gave him love and will keep giving him love. With that, there's no way Roman Reigns or Joe Anoa'i can lose.

Roman Reigns has a lot more accolades to conquer. For now, let us wish well to Joe Anoa'i

That is why when Leukemia decided that it wasn't done with Roman Reigns, it made the biggest mistake of its life.

With that we bid adieu to any chances this horrid disease has because if there's anything we know as wrestling fans, it is this;

#LOLRomanWins

This time it'll also be Joe wins, it'll also be WWE wins and it'll also be that the WWE Universe wins. So with that, let's wait with a smile and hope in our hearts ready to give Joe Anoa'i the huge pop he deserves on return. Let's wait with love for Roman Reigns because we know whether you love him or hate him he will be back, you can believe that.

This is his yard and he is our guy.

So, thank you Roman Reigns!