"That was some of the best sh** I've ever seen" - Randy Orton reveals backstage reaction to Matt Riddle's botch

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle have formed an unlikely alliance on RAW, collectively known as 'RKBro.' The early online reactions to their team-up have been quite positive.

Orton appeared on the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com. The 14-time WWE Champion spoke at length about The Original Bro.

Randy Orton revealed details of the first time he interacted with Matt Riddle backstage and how he didn't like the laidback superstar for a long time. The veteran's opinion of Riddle changed drastically after the two spent a year working together in the WWE locker room.

Orton was backstage when Matt Riddle forgot his lines during a segment with Asuka a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

Randy Orton found it hilarious and felt that Riddle messing up his promo helped his character. He called it "the best sh**" he'd ever seen and complimented Riddle's onscreen gimmick.

"I was there when a couple of weeks ago. He forgot his verbiage live on RAW and scooted off on his scooter," Orton said. "He was doing the thing with Asuka at the back, and everyone thought like, 'Oh, this is brilliant. Oh, he forgot his words.' That was some of the best sh** I've ever seen. His backstage character, you know, 'everything is cool oh!' Just the rambling nature of his promos that works because in the ring he goes."

How did Vince McMahon react to Matt Riddle's botch on RAW?

As reported by Bryan Alvarez, Matt Riddle was supposed to deliver his lines in a backstage segment with Asuka, but he just went completely blank on the spot. Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard reportedly laughed over the incident.

Riddle's unintentional botch thankfully didn't hurt his momentum as a performer. In fact, he came out looking even goofier, and that's essentially what his character is all about.

In the coming weeks, it shall be interesting to see how WWE will book this duo on RAW. The decision to put Orton and Riddle in a tag team could result in some entertaining moments on WWE television.

