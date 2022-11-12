The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against New Day tonight on SmackDown.

It will be a historic title match tonight, as The Usos enter the match as champions for 481 days. The New Day holds the record for longest-reigning champions at 483 days. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will look to preserve their record by defeating Jimmy and Jey Uso tonight on the blue brand.

Speaking with Megan Morant in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview before SmackDown, Kingston noted that this could be the biggest match of their career. He then made a bold claim that the record belongs to New Day and means a lot to them:

"You mentioned this being one of the biggest matches of our career, this very well could be the biggest match of our career," said Kingston. "Because of what that streak and what that record means to us. That record belongs to us." [00:39 - 00:52]

Xavier Woods claims this is the biggest match of New Day's WWE career

Xavier Woods was asked a very difficult question by Megan Morant during the same Digital Exclusive interview. She wondered if a loss tonight to The Usos would impact New Day's legacy.

Woods dismissed the question and stated that they are focused on beating the hell out of Jimmy and Jey Uso to ensure that they stay on top:

"As the purveyors of the power of positivity, we don't think about things like that," said Woods. "We're going to win. This is the most important match that we have had since we have been a team, Megan... So no, we are not thinking about losing. We are thinking about going into that ring, and when the bell rings, beating the hell out of The Usos and making sure that we stay on top. [01:10 - 01:40]

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley caught up with The Usos before SmackDown and sent a message to fans ahead of the historic title match. It will be interesting to see if New Day can dethrone The Usos tonight on the blue brand.

Which team do you think will win tonight on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

