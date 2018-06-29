Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 best WWE matches of June 2018

caesaraugustus4
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Money in the Bank
The end of a rivalry.

June was filled to the brim with many awesome matches, even as the WWE main roster content continued to stagnate. The coinciding of a TakeOver and the UK tournament special guaranteed a month that would be eventful, but Money in the Bank had a deceptively good action that belied what looked like a weak card on paper.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Despite a last-ditch valiant effort from the main roster, NXT took the vast majority of June's best matches. Still, the main roster didn't slouch off this month (at least in terms of putting on good matches). Ordinarily, we'd see the likes of Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins in here. They were just up against some very stiff competition indeed, falling just short.

As a result, it was hard to pick the matches that should populate this month's top 10 list, but these were the ones that ultimately made the landing.

#10 Toni Storm vs. Shayna Baszler (United Kingdom Championship Tournament)

This was by far Shayna Baszler's best match as a full-time NXT superstar, and while a lot of praise has to go to Toni Storm for making that happen, the NXT Women's Champion was certainly no slouch in the affair.

If there's one strongest aspect of the champion's game, it's in her ability to project her character in the ring, and Shayna Baszler tearing Toni Storm's joints apart made for a great face vs. heel dynamic as the hot London crowd got more and more invested in the latter's prospect of success. When Toni Storm hit her finisher on the champion, London got very hot, but alas, it was only a near fall. Toni even managed to escape Shayna's choke. This was something which only Kairi Sane previously managed to do in the Mae Young Classic final. Storm went outside the ring, where Shayna choked her again and took a count out victory.

That level of protection suggests that the company is very high indeed on Toni Storm, who will likely anchor the UK women's division going forward and have a good run in the Mae Young Classic this summer. In fact, she has to be considered one of the favourites to win the thing.

