The 10 best WWE matches of September 2018

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Awesome.

Thanks to a well-done (for the most part) Hell in a Cell pay per view, September was a strong month with a lot of good matches. At the top of the list were two match of the year candidates in the same week, but the month as a whole had a lot of strong showings. This was for the best, since September is a historically weak month for the company.

In a good month, which matches made the top 10 list?

#10 Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese (205 Live, September 4th)

This was a high-flying, hard-hitting match that felt more like a main event contest than a match on the 205 Live undercard. Tony Nese and Gran Metalik both got to show their best sides as the action spilled out of the ring with some incredible acrobatics.

There were some thrilling near falls, including a 450 splash by Gran Metalik on Tony Nese from the top turnbuckle, for a two count. Eventually, Metalik was able to prevail, but it took him a lot of effort!

#9 Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Hell in a Cell)

This was arguably one of the month's most anticipated matches and the two grapplers didn't disappoint. Becky Lynch's new attitude has made her possibly the most over star in the company, and fans clamored for her, despite being the heel to defeat Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell. They got their wish, but it didn't come easy for the Irish Lass Kicker.

Charlotte Flair had the power advantage throughout this contest. Becky tried to work the arm of her opponent to eventually hook in the Dis-arm-her, but Charlotte found ways to counter, including via the powerbomb that you see above.

The match didn't end with a big move, however. It had a rather unique ending. Charlotte Flair attempted a spear, but Becky Lynch countered it into a rollup to win the victory and the SmackDown Women's Championship, to the crowd's delight.

