The 10 most popular women in WWE, according to Google shopping trends

caesaraugustus4 FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.30K // 07 Jul 2018, 05:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who ranks the highest?

Looking at popularity trends when it comes to WWE superstars is akin to trying to answer the age-old chicken and egg question - is a wrestler being pushed because he/she is popular or is he/she popular because of the push?

Google trends certainly correlate with pushes - big spikes happen when major events occur, such as a title win. On the other hand, some superstars retain their popularity even when flying under the radar, or worse, see terrible booking. The latter is a surer indicator of a superstar's inherent popularity with fans.

Today, we'll look at WWE's women's division. According to Google shopping trends, these 10 superstars are the most sought after in the "shopping and fashion" category. These search results should correlate with merchandise sales to some degree of statistical significance.

It should be noted that Nikki Bella and Stephanie McMahon would rank high (the former in fact would rank third, thanks in no small part to Total Divas), but because they aren't active superstars on the roster, they aren't listed here.

#10 Nia Jax

Not like most champions.

Nia Jax's title reign was a flop. WWE made the right decision in killing it quickly.

The biggest indicator of her failure as champion would be that despite her push, her name didn't trend significantly upward on the Google rankings. Her average barely cracked the top 10 on the active superstars list even with the significant push she received from February onward.

According to Google, people just aren't that interested in Nia Jax or her merchandise. She ranks only slightly above the lowest women on the card.

Combine that with the rumors about her backstage heat with Alexa Bliss and the result might be that she'll fall down the card for the foreseeable future following Extreme Rules.