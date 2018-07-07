Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 10 most popular women in WWE, according to Google shopping trends

caesaraugustus4
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.30K   //    07 Jul 2018, 05:10 IST

Women's Royal Rumble
Who ranks the highest?

Looking at popularity trends when it comes to WWE superstars is akin to trying to answer the age-old chicken and egg question - is a wrestler being pushed because he/she is popular or is he/she popular because of the push?

Google trends certainly correlate with pushes - big spikes happen when major events occur, such as a title win. On the other hand, some superstars retain their popularity even when flying under the radar, or worse, see terrible booking. The latter is a surer indicator of a superstar's inherent popularity with fans.

Today, we'll look at WWE's women's division. According to Google shopping trends, these 10 superstars are the most sought after in the "shopping and fashion" category. These search results should correlate with merchandise sales to some degree of statistical significance.

It should be noted that Nikki Bella and Stephanie McMahon would rank high (the former in fact would rank third, thanks in no small part to Total Divas), but because they aren't active superstars on the roster, they aren't listed here.

#10 Nia Jax

Nia Jax
Not like most champions.

Nia Jax's title reign was a flop. WWE made the right decision in killing it quickly.

The biggest indicator of her failure as champion would be that despite her push, her name didn't trend significantly upward on the Google rankings. Her average barely cracked the top 10 on the active superstars list even with the significant push she received from February onward.

According to Google, people just aren't that interested in Nia Jax or her merchandise. She ranks only slightly above the lowest women on the card.

Combine that with the rumors about her backstage heat with Alexa Bliss and the result might be that she'll fall down the card for the foreseeable future following Extreme Rules.

Page 1 of 10 Next
WWE Raw Paige Ronda Rousey WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE Little Known Facts
10 most popular entrance videos on WWE's YouTube channel
RELATED STORY
10 most popular WWE superstars on Social Networking Sites
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Current WWE Diva just wants the chance to wrestle
RELATED STORY
The 50 most liked WWE Instagram photos of all-time
RELATED STORY
10 John Cena and Nikki Bella rumors that the WWE Universe...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could allow Ronda Rousey to main...
RELATED STORY
10 popular Superstars that WWE officials need to give up on
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results: April 16th, 2018; Latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE results: the 10 biggest winners and losers in the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge praise for Ronda Rousey in the ring from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us