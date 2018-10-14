The 10 Things That You Will Never See In The WWE Women's Division Again

WWE Evolution

On Sunday, October 28th, 2018 history will be made when the WWE will be hosting its very first all-female pay-per-view entitled WWE Evolution, which will feature the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey and many other female talents.

It all began on February 23rd, 2015 when Brie and Nikki Bella faced Paige and Emma in a tag team match that took all of thirty seconds on Monday Night RAW at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Citing the huge success of WWE NXT, where its female wrestlers (particularly Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley, AKA the Four Horsewomen) were wrestling longer, more exciting matches as well as not being demoted to just eye candy for its male audience, irate members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter launching the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance.

In addition, fans also cited the success of UFC Champion Ronda Rousey (now currently the RAW Women's Champion), tennis player Serena Williams and the 2015 Women's World Cup Soccer Champions Team USA as a ploy for the WWE to keep up with the times when it came to promoting its female Superstars.

Things started to change on the July 13th, 2015 episode of Monday Night RAW when Stephanie McMahon introduced three of the Four Housewomen (Flair, Banks, and Lynch) to the main roster.

It was also at this time that the term "Diva" was viewed as sexist and demeaning (not to mention that the butterfly-laden title belt was criticized as well) and at WrestleMania 32, the Divas Championship was retired while being replaced by the RAW Women's Championship (the SmackDown Women's Championship debuted a few months later) just prior to the critically acclaimed triple threat match between Flair, Banks and Lynch.

Since then, there have been multiple women's storylines, longer matches, and first-ever women's versions of matches such as the Royal Rumble match, the Elimination Chamber match, the Money in the Bank ladder match, the Hell in a Cell match, Last Woman Standing and many other matches which wouldn't be possible without Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Because of the Women's Evolution, there are several matches that would never happen again in the WWE as we count down the ten matches/segments that we'll never see again in the WWE.

10. Fulfill Your Fantasy Battle Royal

The Battle Royal

Very common during the Ruthless Aggression Era, the Fulfill Your Fantasy battle royal which was held during Taboo Tuesday (a pay-per-view where the WWE Universe got to vote on the stipulation or an opponent).

2004 and 2005 saw the female competitors such as Trish Stratus, Gail Kim, Molly Holly, Maria Kanellis, Candice Michelle, Mickie James, Jazz, Nidia and Stacy Kiebler enter the ring dressed in outfits such as schoolgirls and in revealing lingerie (other suggestions included cheerleaders, nurses, leather and lace and French maids) where the object was to eliminate each competitor from the ring to be the last woman standing.

Both of those matches were contested for the WWE Women's Championship, both of which were won by Trish Stratus.

However, this type of match was done away back in 2006 and with the Women's Evolution still going strong, don't expect this type of match to return anytime soon.

