The 4 MVPs of this week's RAW (24th September 2018)

The Shield take it to AOP in the main event

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW, saw a huge six-man tag main event, as well as a potential tease of the break-up of the Sheild.

With the company just 12 days away from their historic WWE Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, feuds are continuing to build for the show, as well as the other two major events coming up for the company: their second event this year in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, and their first-ever all female pay per view, WWE Evolution.

With so much to look forward to in WWE, it seems every superstar is trying to prove why they should be on the huge events.

Here are the 4 MVPs of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#4 Bobby Lashley

It did not hurt the former ECW Champion, that he was in his home state, as well as the presence of Lio Rush, Lashley's new manager and the charisma he has been missing upon his return.

Facing off against Elias, Lashley won, albeit by Disqualification, after being attacked by Kevin Owens.

It was a fine enough match, with the crowd being more receptive to the former Army ranger than they have been so far.

Lashley will team with JohnCena at the upcoming Super Show-Down event next month.

#3 Baron Corbin

The acting General Manager and constable of Monday Night RAW, Baron Corbin has continued to impress since gaining his new-found power.

Corbin played a double-header last night, appearing in the opening segment and the main event.

It was the Constable who tried to tempt Dean Ambrose away from his Shield-brethren, promising the Intercontinental championship if he does, which is currently held by Seth Rollins.

Corbin has been one of the most interesting authority figures on RAW in recent history, and whilst the hole left by Kurt Angle may be great, the Constable is doing his best to fill it.

