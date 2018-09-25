Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Smartest heels in the WWE today

Top 5 / Top 10
275   //    25 Sep 2018, 23:55 IST

A-List brains

It is often said that WWE babyfaces make poor choices.

This is true. The evidence does not lie.

WWE babyfaces are easily manipulated by heels, and always betrayed by those that they consider close friends, despite the fact that the entire audience can see said manipulation or betrayal from a mile away.

But what about WWE heels?

They are usually the ones doing the manipulating and betraying, and so are extremely smart. They bend the rules, take every unfair advantage that they can get, and abuse all the power they have.

This is the standard heel template, and most follow it. The job of the heel is to antagonize the babyface, and the audience. This is achieved through the character portrayed; what they say and what they do, how they think and how they act, and their motivations for their behaviour.

However, there are certain heels that are so dastardly, so scheming, so conniving, that they make the average heel look decidedly that; average.

This list includes current WWE heels, and so includes Superstars from the past such as 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase. Furthermore, current actions have been taken into account; the likes of Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens have been conniving in the past, but their current actions leave a lot to be desired.

Selections have been made upon the basis of what the heel has done, why it is conniving, and how such scheming has benefited their career.

This list includes a wannabe movie star, a man obsessed with reading from children's books, a part-time fighting machine, and a current Champion.

#4 The Miz

Awesome intellect
The Miz is currently embroiled in a bitter feud with Daniel Bryan, but has outsmarted The Beard at every given opportunity.

It would be too lengthy to list every single devious thing that the Miz has done, so let's cover the broad strokes.

He pretended to throw his own child at Daniel Bryan, in order to catch him off guard and beat him up. He has used Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega to shield himself and his wife, Maryse, from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. He was slipped brass knuckles by his wife, Maryse, at SummerSlam, which he used to knock Daniel Bryan out and win the match. He has stolen all of Daniel Bryan's signature moves, and regularly taunts him by using them.

I could go on, but it wouldn't matter.

The Miz is as devious as they come.





