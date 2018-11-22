The 4 worst WWE injuries of 2018

As former ECW Champion Tazz told the WWE Universe countless times on commentary, "this ain't ballet."

Indeed, injuries are sadly an occupational hazard in this industry, and whilst Superstars always hope to be as safe as possible with their opponents, the truth is that injuries happen at the very worst of times.

Look at Daniel Bryan in 2014. At WrestleMania 30, Bryan's odyssey to becoming the top star of the WWE was finally reached, defeating Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton on the same night to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

And just months later, his reign came to an abrupt end as he surrendered the gold due to injury.

Here are the four worst WWE injuries of 2018.

(Note: We will not be including Roman Reigns' leukemia diagnosis on this list. Whilst the ailment is awful news for Roman, his family and his fans, it was not caused in the ring. Get well soon, Big Dog!)

#4 Triple H

Triple H is no stranger to injury, tearing his quads not once, but twice, the first in 2001, and the second in 2007.

But at Crown Jewel, the Game teamed with the returning Shawn Michaels, to face the Brothers of Destruction.

Whilst DX won the battle, it later came out that the King of Kings had suffered a torn pectoral muscle, with H posting a very nasty bruise online.

This injury has thrown a lot of WrestleMania plans up in the air, as it was rumored he would be facing Batista at WrestleMania 35, as hinted at on SmackDown 1,000.

Now with those plans possibly ruined, the question remains who will the Animal face, if he even decides to return to the company in the first place?

Hopefully, The Game will be back soon, establishing himself as the King of Kings once again.

