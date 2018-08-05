Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 best babyfaces in WWE in 2018 so far

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.09K   //    05 Aug 2018, 21:32 IST

Seth Rollins
Burn it down.

There are two major ways to get a babyface over. You can legitimately make the audience empathize with the good guys' struggles, often because that good guy is genuinely likeable, or you can make the good guy a take-no-prisoners ass kicker who the audience loves to see beat everyone up, especially the bad guys.

Unfortunately, WWE has often forgotten both of these things. Babyfaces instead are usually booked like hapless individuals with the attention span of goldfish. Not even Ronda Rousey has been immune to this. Is there anyone that can get behind a wimpy star? Not really.

To the extent that babyfaces are successful these days, it's because they've been able to break this pattern enough to create compelling programming:

#5 Becky Lynch

Despite her year and a half of meandering, the Irish lass kicker never lost her devoted fans, so when it looked like she was finally going somewhere, the audience got more and more excited.

Becky Lynch is naturally sympathetic, which is why her match with Carmella a couple of weeks ago was better than Charlotte's and Asuka's, as those two individuals fit better into the second, ass-kicker babyface category. Seeing them struggle against a poor worker like Carmella shatters the illusion that pro wrestling is supposed to cast on its audience, but Becky is sympathetic enough to pull it off.

Becky's hot streak secured her a title shot at SummerSlam, only for Charlotte to now muscle her way into the picture. This upset a lot of people, showing how powerful a connection Becky has with her fans.

I want to say that a good story will come from this, but I also can't say I have any faith. For now though, Becky's summer has proven that she's a vastly underutilized commodity, and has pushed her onto the list of one of 2018's best babyfaces.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Seth Rollins Braun Strowman
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
5 best heels in WWE in 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
Best of WWE so far in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 of the best true male babyfaces in WWE
RELATED STORY
The 25 best WWE matches of 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
WWE's best performers of 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Rivalries In The History Of WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Things Triple H will do immediately if put in charge of...
RELATED STORY
6 WWE superstars with the highest win percentage in 2018...
RELATED STORY
Ranking all WWE Pay Per Views in 2018 from Worst to Best...
RELATED STORY
20 Best WWE Segments of 2018 so far (10-1)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us