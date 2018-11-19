The 5 best WWE toys you can buy right now

There are a lot of great toys available for kids who love WWE

One of the ways in which WWE connects with its audience is by creating products that fans, and in particular kids, can take home with them to celebrate being a fan of WWE or of particular WWE stars.

Whether it’s t-shirts or posters to demonstrate a fan’s allegiance to his or her favorite stars, video games to feel as though we’re actually participating in the action via the characters we control on screen, or replica championship belts, there’s something for everyone.

WWE does a particularly compelling job of making toys, which can help kids not only tap into their fanhood, but let their imaginations run wild and have fun without turning on a TV screen or attending a live event. With the holiday season upon us, there are quite a few noteworthy toys available for purchase today from WWEShop.com for the young wrestling fan in your life. This article takes a look at five of the best WWE toys that you can buy right now.

5. WWE Superstars Ultimate Entrance Playset

The Ultimate Entrance Playset includes behind the scenes fun

For kids who don’t only want to play out the matches they see on screen, but also let their imaginations wander to what it’s like behind the scenes as their favorite Superstars get ready to go come to the ring, the Ultimate Entrance Playset offers a unique combination of materials.

The set includes a backstage lounge area where their action figures can get ready. From there the set transitions to the full WWE entrance stage. The set comes with decorative stickers, too, to so kids can customize the entrance ramp as they see fit.

The backstage set up includes a mirror for stars to get ready, more like what would traditionally come with Barbie style dolls, bridging the stereotypes of what makes up boy and girl toys. Moreover, this set is a perfect complement to extend the playset pieces kids might already have like the ring, railing, or even entrance ramp.

You can purchase the item here.

